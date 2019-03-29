WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-1-19

**FLOOD WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR SEVERAL PARTS OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER** We begin the first week of April with decent weather. Typical highs for the first day of the month in Eau Claire are around 50 degrees, while average lows are in the upper 20’s. Don’t be “fooled” by the forecast today. The gradual warming trend will continue for most of the area. The morning began with a few flurries but those have exited. Afternoon highs will top out just below average in upper 40’s. A weak system is developing to our west and will move through late tonight. Its passing will bring a few flurries to the Chippewa Valley. The Coulee Region has a better chance for light rain or even minor accumulation of wet snow by early Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20’s and low 30’s for most locations.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, at 9:48 AM Friday morning, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call of a two car accident on Highway 8 near Kief Road, Weyerhaeuser. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, after an investigation, a Chevy Silverado was West bound on Highway 8 and slowing to turn North onto Kief Road when the West bound Safelite Van rear ended the Silverado. No injuries were reported. 3 parties involved in the crash refused treatment from EMS.

Friday afternoon at 1:15, a Ladysmith Officer conducted a traffic stop on East 12th Street South on a vehicle for defective Driver’s side brake lamp and defective center high mount stop lamp. According to the report, the driver was James S. Cooley, 35. Cooley was found to have a suspended driver’s license and issued a citation for OAS. Passengers in the vehicle were Tracy M. Pettit, 46, and Crystal A. Trudeau, 21, and were found to have been in violation of a No Contact bond. Pettit and Trudeau were arrested. K9 Kona conducted a K9 sniff of the vehicle and alerted on the vehicle. Nothing of evidentiary value was located. Both Trudeau and Pettit were transported to the Rusk County jail.

Ladysmith Police received an anonymous call just after 12 midnight Saturday morning, reporting that there was an underage drinking going on at a location on Center Avenue East. City Officers responded to the residence and were allowed entry into the residence. According to the report, all of the occupants were given a PBT to see if they had consumed any alcohol. Two individuals had a positive reading on the PBT of .03 and .09. Both were issued citations for underage drinking-possess and consume.

Saturday night at about 10:40 PM, a City Officer assisted Rusk County with locating Shawna Pauline Ostrowski, 38, due to a relative calling dispatch advising Ostrowski was walking on Port Arthur road needing medical assistance. The City Officer located Ostrowski and Steven B. Hause, 23, standing outside of a residence on Port Arthur. After an investigation, they discovered that Hause had a felony probation warrant. He was transported to MMC and than to the jail for the warrant. Ostrowski was also brought to MMC and caused a disturbance therefore causing her to be brought to jail for Disorderly Conduct.

Voters will head to the polls this Tuesday for the Spring election. Ladysmith voters in District 7 will pick a new alderman as Jennifer Pearson is not seeking re-election. Candidates Bob Grotzinger, Jr., Sue Moore and Marty Reynolds are vying for the position on the city council. Voters in District 3 also will pick a new alderman as longtime alderman Mike Hraban is not seeking re-election. Candidates Rachel Cerra-Rodriguez and Brian Groothousen are vying for the position. For the Ladysmith School Board, it has two seats to be decided. The names of Al Manson and Todd Novakofski will be on the ballot despite Manson’s death in February. Due to Manson’s death, all write in votes will now be counted. If Manson gets more votes that any write-in, he wins re-election to the board. The vacancy than would be filled by school board policy in an application and interview process. In the Flambeau School District the Incumbents, Patrick Anderson and Joel Taylor and being challenged by Doug Verdegan and Jennifer Pestel. Voters in the Flambeau School District will vote for two of the four candidates. The Lake Holcombe School District has four candidates for two seats on the school board. The Incumbent Jeffrey Anders is being challenged by Debora A. Readinger, Craig A. Jiskra and Kody Morfoot. Lake Holcombe voters will also vote on the referendum question on the ballot. If the district should be allowed to exceed revenue caps by $850,000 per year for three years for operational and maintenance expenses. If the referendum fails, district officials would start with the dissolution process. In the Village of Bruce, Shane Trott and Karen Hanson are vying for Village President to replace outgoing village president Mike Newman. There are six candidates for 3 village of trustee positions. The only incumbent, Galen McGee Brainerd, challengers, Michelle Mason, Avery Newman, Lawrence A. Cabak, Brenda Popple and William McDonald.