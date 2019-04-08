Robert “Bob” Griglak
Robert “Bob” Griglak, 73 of Glen Flora, died on Friday, March 29th, in Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by, 1 son, Robert Griglak, 1 daughter, Deanna Gallagan, 1 grandson and 2 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Patricia and 3 brothers, William, Jim and Gene.
Mwmorial services for Bob Griglak will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, April 12th, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony. Visitation will be from 10 AM until Noon on Friday at the Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
