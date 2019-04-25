Raymond Kostick of Dodge City, Kansas (formerly of Bruce) died on Saturday, April 20th at Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Penny and Peggy, 2 brothers, Roman and Toby Kostick, 3 grandsons.

Funeral services for Raymond Kostick will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 4th, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow in the Blue Hills Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Bruce American Legion. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3rd from 4 PM until 7 PM at the funeral home and again on Saturday for an hour prior to the service.