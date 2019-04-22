Raymond Korzenieski
Raymond Korzenieski, age 64, of Radisson, died Friday, April 19th, at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake. A Funeral Service will be held for Ray at 5 PM, Friday, April 26 at the Hayward Funeral Home. There will be a time of visitation beginning at 3 PM until the time of service.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com
