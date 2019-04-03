Marilyn A. “Mandy” Lechleitner
Marilyn A. “Mandy” Lechleitner, 89 of Sheldon, died on Monday, April 1st, at her home. She is survived by 1 son, Galan of Sheldon, 1 daughter, Debra of Greenbrae, CA., 10 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Carol Kuhrt of Rice Lake, 1 brother, Tom Gundersen of Rockford, IL.
Funeral services for Mandy Lechleitner will be held at 1 PM on Monday, April 8, at the Sheldon Church of Christ with Jeremy Allard officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 PM on Sunday, April 7 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and from Noon until service time on Monday at the Church.
