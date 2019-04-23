Louise D. Stevens
Louise D. Stevens, 86 of Bruce, died on Monday, April 22, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire. She is survived by 2 sons, Craig and Arnold both of Bruce, 1 daughter, Anne McHugh of Bruce, 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Eleanor Albrecht of Glen Flora.
Visitation for Louise Stevens will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Monday, April 29, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce.
