Louise D. Stevens, 86 of Bruce, died on Monday, April 22, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire. She is survived by 2 sons, Craig and Arnold both of Bruce, 1 daughter, Anne McHugh of Bruce, 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Eleanor Albrecht of Glen Flora.

Visitation for Louise Stevens will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Monday, April 29, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce.