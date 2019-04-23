mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Louise D. Stevens

Louise D. Stevens, 86 of Bruce, died on Monday, April 22, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire.  She is survived by 2 sons, Craig and Arnold both of Bruce, 1 daughter, Anne McHugh of Bruce, 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Eleanor Albrecht of Glen Flora.

Visitation for Louise Stevens will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Monday, April 29, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS April 23, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-23-19 High pressure will take hold, restoring plenty of bright sunshine and bringing back some great spring weather to Western Wisconsin today. Winds will be fairly light from the north while a full day of sun will get temperatures at least back to average, with highs in the low 60’s expected. It will […]
  • Raymond Korzenieski April 23, 2019
    Raymond Korzenieski, age 64, of Radisson, died Friday, April 19th, at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.  A Funeral Service will be held for Ray at 5 PM, Friday, April 26 at the Hayward Funeral Home.  There will be a time of visitation beginning at 3 PM until the time of service.  Online condolences may […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.