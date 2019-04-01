Lance A. Peterson, 72 of Bruce, died on Tuesday, March 26th, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Debra, 2 sons, Danny and Nicholas Peterson, 1 daughter, Kari Peterson, 1 sister, Nancy Prudhomme, 7 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life for Lance Peterson will be held on Friday, July 12th at the Worden Avenue Exchange in Ladysmith from 6 PM until 9 PM. Nash-Jackan funeral home is assisting with the arrangements.