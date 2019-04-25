Glenn L. Thompson
Glenn L. Thompson, 85, of Gilman, died at the Cornell Care Center on April 24. He is survived by his sisters, Joyce (George) Eckstrom of Jump River, Donna (John) Backe of Iowa, Wanda Mallo of Gilman, and Beverly Broyer of California, one brother, David (LaVonne) Thompson of Gilman, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, April 29, at Plombon Funeral Home in Stanley. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery-Chetek. Visitation will be from 5-9 on Sunday at the Plombon Funeral Home and one prior to services on Monday morning at the funeral home.
