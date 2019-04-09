Esther Gordon
Esther Gordon, age 95 of Exland, died Monday, April 8, at Ladysmith Care Community.
The funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, April 12, at Exland First United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exland. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon prior to the service at Exland First United Methodist Church.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com
