Esther Gordon, age 95 of Exland, died Monday, April 8, at Ladysmith Care Community.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, April 12, at Exland First United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exland. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon prior to the service at Exland First United Methodist Church.

