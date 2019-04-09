mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Esther Gordon

Esther Gordon, age 95 of Exland, died Monday, April 8, at Ladysmith Care Community. 

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, April 12, at Exland First United Methodist Church.  Burial will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exland.  Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon prior to the service at Exland First United Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com

