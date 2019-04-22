Esther B. Schott, 98 of Bruce, died Sunday, April 21, at Care Partners in Ladysmith. She is survived by 1 son, Richard of Bruce, 2 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service for Esther Schott will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 11 AM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will be in Bruce Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, April 26 after 4 PM at the funeral home and again on Saturday for an hour prior to the service.