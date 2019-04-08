Ellen Hemm
Ellen Hemm, 93 of Conrath, died on Tuesday, March 12th, at Care & Rehab – Ladysmith. She is survived by, 1 son Fredrick Hemm, 3 daughters, Sherry Kostick, Merrilee Anhalt and Heidi Zielke, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 13, at 11 AM at Hope Lutheran Church, Ladysmith. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until time of service at the church. Burial to follow in the Conrath Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to St. John’s Christian Preschool, Ladysmith. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
