Elaine L. Fiser, 89 of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, April 13, at Care & Rehab – Ladysmith. She is survived by 2 daughters, Peggy Fiser Lieffring of Buffalo City and Amy Bartsch of Clayton, 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Elaine Fiser will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, April 18, at the First Church of Christ in Ladysmith with Brian Chitwood officiating. Visitation will be from 4 PM until 7 PM on Wednesday, April 17 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and for an hour prior to services on Thursday at the church.