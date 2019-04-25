Darlene L. Hoehn
Darlene L. Hoehn, 79 of Hawkins, died Saturday, April 13, in Rice Lake. She is survived by 1 son Robert of Weyerhaeuser and 2 grandchildren.
A Memorial Service for Darlene Hoehn will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 3 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins. Friends may call on the day of the memorial service at the funeral home from 1 PM until the time of the service.
