Darlene L. Hoehn, 79 of Hawkins, died Saturday, April 13, in Rice Lake. She is survived by 1 son Robert of Weyerhaeuser and 2 grandchildren.

A Memorial Service for Darlene Hoehn will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 3 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins. Friends may call on the day of the memorial service at the funeral home from 1 PM until the time of the service.