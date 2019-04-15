Christopher M. Figueroa, 30 of Eau Claire, died on Sunday, April 14 at his home. He is survived by his mother, Therese Atwood of Ladysmith, his father, Fernando Figueroa of Huntsville, AL., 1 sister, Ashley Figueroa of Plymouth, MN., 1 brother, Thomas Figueroa of Eau Claire, 2 step- sisters, Erica Atwood-Hanson of South St. Paul, MN., and Christina Figueroa of Waco, TX., 1 step-brother, Phillip Atwood of Somerset, maternal grandmother, Ruth Maier of Glidden, step-grandparents, Dale and Delores Atwood of Bruce.

Memorail services for Christopher Figueroa will be held at 11 AM on Monday, April 22, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with visitation 1 hour prior from 10 AM until 11 AM. Burial will be in the Most Precious Blood Catholic Church Cemetery in Glidden. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.