Charles E. Hraban
Charles E. Hraban, 87 of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, April 25, at Ladysmith Care Community. He is survived by 1 daughter, LaVonne Noel of Cornell, 6 granddaughters and 11 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Phyllis Paul of Oak Creek and 1 sister in law, Joyce Hraban of Ladysmith.
Funeral services for Charles Hraban will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, May 1 at the Sheldon Church of Christ with Jeremy Allard officiating. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 PM on Tuesday, April 30 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and from 10 AM until service time on Wednesday at the church.
