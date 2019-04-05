Buddy Joe Bradshaw
Buddy Joe Bradshaw, 88 of Ladysmith, died Friday, April 5, in Wildwood, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Connie, 1 son, Michael of Lake Elsinore, California, 3 daughters, Tammy Woolridge of Cameron, Debra Sudtelgte of Tampa, Florida and Denise Rueger of Cannon Falls, Minnesota, 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Buddy Bradshaw will be held at 4 PM on Sunday, April 14, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with visitation from 2 PM until 4 PM.
