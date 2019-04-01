Barbara J. Davis, 84 of Rosemount, MN., passed away with family and friends at her bedside October 25 last year. She is survived by her children, Harold (Katie) Davis of Clayton, Suzie Davis (Tim) Reuber of Exland, Chris Rathbun of Eagan, MN., Patrick Davis of Minneapolis, Debbie (Rick) Coats of Madison, Greg (Lori) Davis of Ladysmith, Mina Davis of Blanchardville and Tim Davis of Barron. 25 plus grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren.

Services for Barbara Davis will be Saturday, April 6 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Visitation will be at 10 AM and the services will be at 11 AM. A luncheon will follow at the Pickled Gill.