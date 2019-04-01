Barbara J Davis
Barbara J. Davis, 84 of Rosemount, MN., passed away with family and friends at her bedside October 25 last year. She is survived by her children, Harold (Katie) Davis of Clayton, Suzie Davis (Tim) Reuber of Exland, Chris Rathbun of Eagan, MN., Patrick Davis of Minneapolis, Debbie (Rick) Coats of Madison, Greg (Lori) Davis of Ladysmith, Mina Davis of Blanchardville and Tim Davis of Barron. 25 plus grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren.
Services for Barbara Davis will be Saturday, April 6 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Visitation will be at 10 AM and the services will be at 11 AM. A luncheon will follow at the Pickled Gill.
- Rusk County News April 1, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-1-19 **FLOOD WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR SEVERAL PARTS OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER** We begin the first week of April with decent weather. Typical highs for the first day of the month in Eau Claire are around 50 degrees, while average lows are in the upper 20’s. Don’t be “fooled” by the forecast […]
- Rusk County News March 29, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-29-19 **FLOOD WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF THE MISSISSIPPI, TREMPEALEAU AND YELLOW RIVERS** High pressure in Canada will be dropping down into the Northern Plains late today keeping the weather quiet. Temperatures will fall just below average for the final day of the work week. A couple of low pressure systems […]