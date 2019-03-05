Wisconsin Sports 3-6
Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) March 6, 2019 (Wednesday) at 4:32 am Dale Forbis
>>Marquette Still Scrambling For Its 1st Big East Conference Title (South Orange, NJ) — Marquette needs two more victories to clinch at least a tie for the Big East Conference title — the first for the Golden Eagles. The first step in that direction comes tonight at Seton Hall. Marquette won the first meeting with the Pirates in January 74-71. The Eagles trail Villanova by a half-game after losing two-in-a-row, but they still have a 23-6 record overall. Seton Hall is 16-12.
>>Brewers Take Cactus League Pitchers’ Duel Against Colorado, 1-0 (Scottsdale, AZ) — Tyler Saladino’s seventh-inning double drove in the only run of the game as Milwaukee blanked the Colorado Rockies Tuesday 1-0. Thirteen pitchers took the mound for the two teams with reliever Taylor Williams picking up the victory and Miguel Sanchez tossing a scoreless ninth for the save. The Brewers’ spring record is now 3-5. Corbin Burnes turned the corner on a disappointing spring training so far, tossing three shutout innings as the starter. Milwaukee hosts the Arizona Diamondbacks this afternoon.
>>Packers Ticket Prices Going Up — Still Some Of The Cheapest In The NFL (Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have announced higher ticket prices for the 2019 season. More than half of the tickets will go up by two-dollars-a-game or less, with a range of increases between one-and-six dollars. Packers tickets are still some of the cheapest in the N-F-L, despite the team’s success. The overall increase of three-point-one percent is the smallest hike in the last 10 years. Invoices are going out to season-ticket holders this week.
>>Badger Senior Howard Named All-Big Ten (Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin women’s basketball team has had two of its players earn post-season honors. Senior Marsha Howard was named to the second team All-Big Ten squad and freshman Imani Lewis earned honorable mention. It’s the second straight conference honor for Howard. She is 23rd on the U-W career scoring list with one-thousand-71 points and is 12th on the career rebounding list with 661.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS March 5, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-5-19 High pressure is still centered well to our west. This will keep the state in cold, northwest flow for a few more days. Today will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds, while we could still see a flurry around the area. Afternoon highs will reach the lower teens. Not much change […]
- James W. Meyer, Sr March 5, 2019James W. Meyer, Sr, 83, of Ladysmith, died on Friday, March 1, at his winter home in Florence, AZ. He is survived by his wife Patricia, 2 daughters, Sherry Galetka and Darla Dernovsek, 2 sons, James, Jr. and Christopher, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Shirley Williams and Marian Mallo. Funeral services for James […]