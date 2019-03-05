Wisconsin Sports 3-6

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  March 6, 2019 (Wednesday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Marquette Still Scrambling For Its 1st Big East Conference Title (South Orange, NJ) — Marquette needs two more victories to clinch at least a tie for the Big East Conference title — the first for the Golden Eagles. The first step in that direction comes tonight at Seton Hall. Marquette won the first meeting with the Pirates in January 74-71. The Eagles trail Villanova by a half-game after losing two-in-a-row, but they still have a 23-6 record overall. Seton Hall is 16-12.

>>Brewers Take Cactus League Pitchers’ Duel Against Colorado, 1-0 (Scottsdale, AZ) — Tyler Saladino’s seventh-inning double drove in the only run of the game as Milwaukee blanked the Colorado Rockies Tuesday 1-0. Thirteen pitchers took the mound for the two teams with reliever Taylor Williams picking up the victory and Miguel Sanchez tossing a scoreless ninth for the save. The Brewers’ spring record is now 3-5. Corbin Burnes turned the corner on a disappointing spring training so far, tossing three shutout innings as the starter. Milwaukee hosts the Arizona Diamondbacks this afternoon.

>>Packers Ticket Prices Going Up — Still Some Of The Cheapest In The NFL (Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have announced higher ticket prices for the 2019 season. More than half of the tickets will go up by two-dollars-a-game or less, with a range of increases between one-and-six dollars. Packers tickets are still some of the cheapest in the N-F-L, despite the team’s success. The overall increase of three-point-one percent is the smallest hike in the last 10 years. Invoices are going out to season-ticket holders this week.

>>Badger Senior Howard Named All-Big Ten (Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin women’s basketball team has had two of its players earn post-season honors. Senior Marsha Howard was named to the second team All-Big Ten squad and freshman Imani Lewis earned honorable mention. It’s the second straight conference honor for Howard. She is 23rd on the U-W career scoring list with one-thousand-71 points and is 12th on the career rebounding list with 661.