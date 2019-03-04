Wisconsin Sports 3-5

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  March 5, 2019 (Tuesday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Bucks Stunned By Lowly Phoenix Suns in 114-105 Upset Loss (Phoenix, AZ) — The Milwaukee Bucks blew a fourth-quarter lead and suffered a stunning upset loss in Phoenix Monday 114-105. It’s the first time all season Milwaukee has lost two games in a row. The Bucks led 82-76 after three periods and built a 10-point lead in the fourth before the Suns took over. Phoenix has won two-in-a-row after suffering through a 17-game losing streak. The team with the worst record in the N-B-A has swept the season series from the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points and 13 rebounds. The West Coast swing ends with three wins in five games. The Bucks host Indiana Thursday.

>>New Trial Date Set For Badger Football Player Quintez Cephus (Madison, WI) — A judge in Dane County Circuit Court has set July 29th as the date for the sexual assault trial for University of Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus. Two U-W students say he sexually assaulted them at his apartment last April. Cephus was originally to go on trial last month, but the date was delayed. He maintains the encounter with the two women was consensual. The pending case kept him off the field for the entire 2018 football season.

>>Golden Eagles, Badgers Fall In AP Basketball Poll (Milwaukee, WI) — Both Marquette and the University of Wisconsin slid lower in this week’s Association Press Top-25 basketball poll. The Badgers dropped two spots to number-21 after splitting games against Indiana and Penn State. Marquette made 40 turnovers in two losses and fell out of the top-10, coming in this week at number-16. The Golden Eagles return to action tomorrow night at Seton Hall. They have lost their last two games to Villanova and Creighton.

>>Mark Johnson Named Conference Hockey Coach Of Year For 8th Time (Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin women’s hockey team has received four individual regular-season awards from the W-C-H-A. Coach Mark Johnson was named the coach of the year for the eighth time since 2006. Annie Pankowski is the offensive player of the year, Kristen Campbell is the top goaltender and Sophie Shirley is the rookie of the year. The second-ranked Badgers open the post-season against Ohio State in the W-C-H-A Final Faceoff semifinals in Minneapolis Saturday.