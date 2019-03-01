Wisconsin Sports 3-4

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  March 4, 2019 (Monday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>6-Run First Inning Powers Cincinnati Past Brewers 11-5 (Phoenix, AZ) — The Cincinnati Reds touched Milwaukee starter Josh Tomlin for two homers and six runs on the way to an 11-5 Cactus League win Sunday. The Brewers got home runs from Manny Pina, Hernan Perez and Christian Yelich, but were never able to catch up. Tomlin took the loss as Milwaukee’s spring record fell to 3-6. The Brewers are off Monday and they play a road game against Colorado Tuesday.

>>Second Big East Conference Loss Knocks Marquette Out Of 1st Place (Milwaukee, WI) — Two turnover-filled losses have knocked Marquette out of first place in the Big East Conference standings. Creighton capitalized on 22 Golden Eagle turnovers Sunday in a 66-60 upset loss for coach Steve Wojciechowski’s team. Thirty-three points from Markus Howard couldn’t prevent the second defeat in less than a week. Marquette travels to New Jersey to play Seton Hall Wednesday night. The Golden Eagles are 23-6, including 12-4 in conference play — Villanova is 13-4.

>>Bucks Sign 6-Time All-Star Center Pau Gasol (Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks keep bolstering the roster for the team’s N-B-A stretch run. The latest addition is veteran center Pau Gasol who bought out his contract with the San Antonio Spurs Friday and was introduced as the newest Bucks player Sunday. Gasol is 38 years old and has missed more than half of his team’s games this season. The Bucks hope he has enough left in the tank to help them clinch a top playoff seed and win some games in the post-season.

>>Bucks Try To Bounce Back From Loss At Utah (Phoenix, AZ) — It seems unlikely, but the lowly Phoenix Suns have a chance to sweep the season series from the team with the best record in the N-B-A. The Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight (Monday). The Bucks are trying to bounce back from a 115-111 loss at Utah Saturday. That broke a 10-game road winning streak and left Milwaukee with a 48-15 record, with 19 games left in the season. Phoenix pulled a major upset of its own Saturday, beating the L-A Lakers 118-109.