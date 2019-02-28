Wisconsin Sports 3-1

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  March 1, 2019 (Friday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Wisconsin Looks For 11th Straight Win Over Penn State Saturday (Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers will try to beat Penn State for the 11th straight time when the Nittany Lions visit the Kohl Center Saturday. It could be a low-scoring game because the Badgers have given up less than 62 points-a-game on defense, 11th-best in the country, while Penn State is 231st national in offense, scoring just over 70 points-a-game. The Badgers will be looking for their 20th victory of the season. They are 11-6 in Big Ten Conference games, while Penn State is 5-12.

>>Cactus League: Brewers Wipe Out Big Deficit, Beat Reds 10-8, Split Squad Beats Giants 6-2 (Phoenix, AZ) — The Cincinnati Reds had an 8-1 lead when Milwaukee bats came alive. The Brewers scored three in the fifth inning, a run in the sixth and crossed the plate five times in the seventh on the way to a 10-8 Cactus League win Thursday. Jesus Aguilar drove in three runs. Mike Moustakas had the only homer for the split squad. The other Brewers team lost to San Francisco 6-2. Erik Kratz had a homer in that contest. Milwaukee has a 2-5 spring record with a Friday afternoon game against Seattle on the schedule.

>>Former Packer Coach Apologizes For Tirade At HS Basketball Game (Green Bay, WI) — Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy has reportedly apologized for an outburst aimed at referees after his stepson’s high school basketball game Tuesday night. An abuse-of-officials report was filed with the W-I-A-A by the officiating crew which worked the game at Pulaski High School. Officials at Notre Dame Academy have called the profanity-filled incident unacceptable, saying it doesn’t reflect the institution’s values. Pulaski defeated Notre Dame 67-66.

>>Pankowski Now A Finalist For Kazmaier Award (Madison, WI) — Senior forward Annie Pankowski is now one of three finalists for the 2019 Patty Kazmaier Award — given each season to the top player in women’s college hockey. Pankowski and teammates Mekenzie Steffen and Kristen Campbell were just named first-team all-W-C-H-A. Sophie Shirley, Abby Roque and Maddie Rolfes made the second team and Shirley and Britta Curl were named to the W-C-H-A all-rookie team. Wisconsin takes on St. Cloud State starting tonight (Friday) in a quarterfinal playoff series at LaBahn Arena.