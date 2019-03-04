mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
THRIFT SALE

Indoor Basement Thrift Sale – Thursday true Sunday March 7-10.  10 am – 5 PM   411 EAST 2ND STREET SOUTH,  LADYSMITH ALANO CLUB

  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS March 4, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-4-19 Overall the pattern is a quiet one this first full week of March, but it’s also going to remain unseasonably cold for the next several days. The large high pressure system will only slowly move to the east through mid-week, and while we remain on the front side, northwest flow will continue. […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 3-4 March 4, 2019
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  March 4, 2019 (Monday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis >>6-Run First Inning Powers Cincinnati Past Brewers 11-5 (Phoenix, AZ) — The Cincinnati Reds touched Milwaukee starter Josh Tomlin for two homers and six runs on the way to an 11-5 Cactus League win Sunday. The Brewers got home […]
