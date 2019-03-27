Stanley Nitek Jr., 75 of Holcombe, died on Sunday, March 24, at Care and Rehab-Ladysmith. He is survived by 3 sons, Frank and Randy both of Bruce, and Dustin of Holcombe. 2 step-children, Christopher Van Treese and Laurie Franks, both of Florida. 2 grandchildren and 5 step-grandchildren, 2 brothers, Fred and James, Sr. both of Conrath. I sister, Rose Soltis of Glen Flora.

A visitation for Stanley Nitek, Jr. will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon on Saturday, April 13, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.