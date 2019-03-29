Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-29-19

**FLOOD WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF THE MISSISSIPPI, TREMPEALEAU AND YELLOW RIVERS** High pressure in Canada will be dropping down into the Northern Plains late today keeping the weather quiet. Temperatures will fall just below average for the final day of the work week. A couple of low pressure systems are forecast to develop before the end of the week. One well to our north, and another to our southwest in the Plains. These will be in the vicinity Friday into Saturday, but for now forecast models seem to be in agreement this these will pass far enough away from our region to not have any major impact on Western Wisconsin. Far southern sections could see a rain or wet snow shower Friday night, otherwise it will be dry. Expect sunshine with seasonable highs in the mid and upper 40’s to end the work week. The weekend will start off cool and breezy… but dry as the southern storm quickly moves away and the next high pressure system takes hold from the north. This will drop temperatures into the upper 30’s and low 40’s from Saturday into Sunday. Both days look to feature a decent amount of sunshine, especially on Sunday. A slow warming will then follow into early next week. Not a washout, but wet weather may return to the area next Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will be slightly above average Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid 50’s. Next Thursday looks cooler with highs return to the mid 40’s.

Thursday afternoon just before 1 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a grass fire at the energy mine site on 5th Street, Weyerhaeuser. The Weyerhaeuser Fire Department was called to the scene. They were there for about 30 minutes. No other information was available.

Even though there is still some snow on the ground, fire danger is already a concern. It can change every day, but the fire danger is affected by wind, humidity and how dry everything is below the surface level. Whether there is a lot of snow on the ground or not, there is a lot of conditions that play into that. It really depends on how wet the ground is. If you plan to burn anything you should always stay by your fire and have something nearby to extinguish the fire.

Just after 5 PM Thursday, a Ladysmith Officer was dispatched to a residence on East 10th Street South to respond to a report of a burglary at the residence. A female subject reported that someone entered her home and stole some items. The case is under investigation. ­

(WQOW) – Now that the kidnapper and killer in the Closs case has pleaded guilty, Jayme Closs will not have to testify against him in court. Experts say testifying can be stressful in general, but if the survivor was victim of an adverse childhood trauma that stress could be amplified in court. A counselor at the L.E. Phillips Libertas Center said survivors could be triggered by having to recount details and there is a chance they couldn’t testify due to the stress of court proceedings. It all depends on the person. “Potentially it could be helpful for them to feel like they’re more involved in the process as well,” said Sara Biddle, a counselor at L.E. Phillip. “If they’re not (going to trial) that could be more difficult for them because they may feel that the trial was unfair because they weren’t able to speak.” Biddle said each survivor’s experience is different, so what will offer them closure will be different as well. She believes those in our judicial system need to be educated on how to help trauma survivors find that closure.

A luncheon to honor the achievements of north central and northwest Wisconsin students, teachers and principals will be held Sunday, March 31 at Chippewa Falls Middle School in Chippewa Falls, the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation announced today. Students in our area receiving Excellence Scholarships will be Trent Vollendorf from Ladysmith High School and Hunter Adams from Bruce High School. A Recipient of the teacher Fellowship award will be Rebecca Omtvedt of Lake Holcombe School District. Students receiving the Initiative Scholarships in our area are Sage Olson of Exland from Ladysmith High School and Robert Fasbender from the Cornell High School. The Chippewa Falls event is the third of four regional award programs sponsored by the Herb Kohl Foundation. The luncheon is scheduled to begin Sunday, March 31, at 12 Noon at Chippewa Falls Middle School. The award program will commence at approximately 12:30 PM.