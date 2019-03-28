RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-28-19

**FLOOD WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF THE MISSISSIPPI, TREMPEALEAU AND YELLOW RIVERS** Temperatures will again top out above average today, just not as warm as Wednesday’s highs. Many spots did get up into the 60s yesterday but in Eau Claire we officially topped out at 58°. For today, northwest flow will keep afternoon highs in check, most of the area will reach the low and mid 50’s. Sky cover will be a mix of sun and clouds as another weak cold front moves down from the northwest. Temperatures continue to slowly cool heading into the weekend. High pressure in Canada will be dropping down into the Northern Plains late into Friday keeping the weather quiet. Temperatures will fall just below average for the final day of the work week. A couple of low pressure systems are forecast to develop before the end of the week. One well to our north, and another to our southwest in the Plains. These will be in the vicinity Friday into Saturday, but for now forecast models seem to be in agreement this these will pass far enough away from our region to have any major impact on Western Wisconsin. Far southern sections could see a rain or wet snow shower Friday night, otherwise it will be dry. Expect some sunshine on Friday with seasonable highs in the upper 40’s.

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Lottery has scheduled a news conference to talk about the $768 million Powerball ticket sold in suburban Milwaukee. Lottery officials did not say if the winner or winners would be present at the news conference Thursday. Under state law, the winner or winners can’t remain anonymous but have 180 days to claim the winnings. The jackpot is the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history. The win is Wisconsin’s 17th Powerball jackpot since 1988. The winning ticket was sold in New Berlin, a city about 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee. The retailer that sold the ticket has not been identified but will receive a $100,000 payout.

MADISON, Wis. – Wednesday’s $768.4 million Powerball jackpot-winning ticket was sold in New Berlin, and is the largest in the state’s Lottery history. The jackpot is the third-largest in U.S. Lottery history and Powerball’s second-highest all-time. “This is an amazing milestone moment for Wisconsin,” said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. “It truly is incredible to think that the winning ticket for this historic jackpot was sold in our own backyard. I am extremely excited for the winners and for our state. This event puts us in the national spotlight and turns Wisconsin into WINsconsin.” The win marked Wisconsin’s 17th Powerball jackpot since 1988. The Badger State is now tied for sixth on the all-time list of most frequent winning states. Wednesday’s win also came nearly two years to the day since Wisconsin hit its last Powerball jackpot when a Milwaukee resident won $156.2 million on March 22, 2017.

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU)– Entering the courtroom Wednesday, Patterson smiled as he looked to his father and sister on the left side of the courtroom; this as the accused kidnapper and killer was expected to enter a plea. During Jake Patterson’s 3rd court appearance Wednesday afternoon, a plea agreement was announced. Patterson pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st degree intentional homicide, and one count of kidnapping. The fourth count, armed burglary, was dismissed and read in. Patterson’s decision to plead guilty, his attorneys say, is what he’s wanted since the first day they met him. “He has always been consistent in his statements and his belief that this is exactly what he wants to do,” says Charles Glynn, Patterson’s attorney. As his father and sister visibly wept, Patterson acknowledged giving up his right to a trial and his possible sentencing. “A class A Felony, upon conviction shall be sentenced to imprisonment of life,” says Barron County Judge Babler, as he read the maximum penalty of one of two homicide charges. As the arraignment ended, those in the courtroom, watched Patterson as he turned around and said “Bye, Jayme” before being escorted out. Patterson is due back in court for a sentencing scheduled for May 24 at 1:30 p.m.

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– A Rusk County man charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old is found guilty. A jury found Robert Dilysi guilty of two counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Child Enticement-Sexual Contact. Deputies say they were made aware of the assaults back in June. Deputies went to Dilysi’s house on June 25, and they found the home had been abruptly vacated. Dilysi was arrested in Tennessee four days later. A sentencing hearing has been scheduling for May 30. He faces a maximum penalty of 105 years in Prison.

PRICE COUNTY – The Price County Sheriff’s Office reports that on March 24th, at about 10:52 AM , the Department received a 911 call reporting a one vehicle crash on State Highway 70 East of Hicks Landing Road in the Township of Fifield. Initial investigation revealed the driver of a vehicle West bound on State Highway 70 drove of the roadway and struck trees. The vehicle caught fie upon striking the trees. The driver was found deceased. The name of the driver was Russell Hanson, 65 of Fifield.