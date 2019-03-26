RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-27-19

**FLOOD WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF THE BLACK, MISSISSIPPI, TREMPEALEAU AND YELLOW RIVERS** A real taste of spring temperatures with a nice surge of warmer air coming up from the south. The only hindrance is cloud cover but we look to be at least partly sunny at times through the day. A cold front will be advancing towards the area but not arriving until sometime at night. Southerly winds out ahead of the front may gust to 30 mph which will help get temperatures rising and should lead to highs in the 60’s, especially from Eau Claire on south. This would make it the mildest day so far this year, while hitting that first 60 degree day within a few days of what is typical. The front will then slide through, winds will shift more to the west and northwest and cooler air will follow. Thursday will continue to be dry, with clouds and sunshine and highs around 50.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office released an update from the snowmobile accident earlier this month. On Sunday March 10th, at about 7:03 PM, it was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that a snowmobile had struck the County Highway I bridge in the Town of Dewey and the subject was lying under the bridge. The Wisconsin DNR investigated and determined the snowmobile operator, Anthony “Tony” Prokop, 61, struck the bridge with his head. The operator was wearing a helmet and was traveling under the bridge when he hit his head. Prokop was transported by Life Link helicopter to a hospital in Marshfield. Wednesday, March 27, about 4:45 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was advised that Anthony “Tony” Prokop of Ladysmith, passed away do to the injuries sustained in the snowmobile accident on March 10 where he struck the County Highway I bridge. The crash was being handled by the Wisconsin DNR.

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU)– The man accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents is expected to plead guilty Wednesday. Jake Patterson has a court appearance scheduled for 1 p.m. in Barron County court. Earlier this month, a reporter with our NBC affiliate in Minneapolis exchanged a letter with Patterson, who, in the letter, said he would plead guilty to spare Jayme and her family from a trial. In the letter, Patterson added, “can’t believe I did this.” Patterson’s attorney, Charles Glynn would not confirm or deny the validity of the letter. If Patterson follows through with his claim to plead guilty, there would be no trial and a sentencing date would be scheduled. If he decides to plead “not guilty” with the option of tacking on “no contest” or “not guilty by mental defect” the case could go to trial or a plea deal could be worked out. Patterson is accused of killing James and Denise Closs and kidnapping their daughter, Jayme, on Oct. 15. Jayme was held for 88 days before escaping in January. Patterson is charged with two counts of intentional homicide and one count each of kidnapping and armed burglary. He faces life in prison if convicted on the homicide counts.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)– A Minnesota man arrested in connection with a child enticement sting operation by the Eau Claire Police Department will serve jail time. Online court records show Garth Calvin of Buffalo City, Minnesota, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years probation. According to a criminal complaint, officers posing as an underage child connected with Calvin and arranged to meet in Mount Simon Park, that’s when he was arrested.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn says his opponent Lisa Neubauer is lying about him and attacking him over his personal beliefs. The candidates met Tuesday in a final, spirited debate a week before the April 2 election. Hagedorn says Neubauer is misleading voters and is calling him names. Neubauer says she is presenting facts about Hagedorn’s past blog writings and his beliefs that voters should know before the election. Hagedorn wrote a blog while a law school student where he criticized court rulings in favor of gay writes, called Planned Parenthood a “wicked organization” and commented on other legal issues. Neubauer also criticized Hagedorn for starting a private school that bans gay teachers. Hagedorn says Neubauer is “deliberately trying to undermine my reputation” by mining partisan talking points.