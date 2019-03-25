Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-26-19

**FLOOD WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF THE BLACK, MISSISSIPPI, TREMPEALEAU AND YELLOW RIVERS** The nice weather continues as the center of high prssure moves to our east today. Mid and high level moisture will be trying to move in from the west, so we may see at least a few clouds, but overall it will be another sunny day. Southwest breezes will develop in the afternoon, leading to temperatures in the upper 40’s. Clouds will be increasing tonight while a south breeze remains, so temperatures won’t drop very much, with lows in the mid 30’s. We are still on track to see our first 60 degree temperatures of the year on Wednesday. A cold front will be sliding towards the state from the west, while a warm front lifts through and up to our north during the day. This could touch off a stray shower, but most places will remain dry. Winds will pick up further from the south and with clouds and sunshine it will still be a fairly nice day with those well above average temperatures. The front will slide through at night, shifting winds and delivering some cooler air for the last few days of the work week.

BARRON COUNTY (WEAU) Wednesday, the man accused of kidnapping Barron teen Jayme Closs and murdering her parents is due back in court for his arraignment. Wednesday will be suspect Jake Patterson’s third appearance in Barron County Court. His first appearance, which was held over video conference, was held just days after his arrest on January 10. There, Patterson was formally read his charges of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, kidnapping and armed burglary. His second court appearance back in Mid-February was brief. During that time, Pattterson waived his rights to a preliminary hearing. The third court appearance for Patterson will take place on Wednesday when he is expected to enter a plea. Earlier this month, a reporter with an NBC affiliate in Minneapolis exchanged a letter with Patterson, who, in the letter, said he would plead guilty to spare Jayme and her family from a trial. In the letter, Patterson added, “can’t believe I did this.” Patterson’s attorney, Charles Glynn would not confirm or deny the validity of the letter. If Patterson follows through with his claim, there would be no trial and a sentencing date would be scheduled. I f Patterson decides to plead “not guilty” with the option of tacking on “no contest” or “not guilty by mental defect” the case could go to trial or a plea deal could be worked out. There is of course no guarantee on what Patterson will plea. It’s scheduled to start at 1 PM. MADISON, Wis.

(AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Lisa Neubauer and Brian Hagedorn are meeting for a final debate one week ahead of the election. Neubauer and Hagedorn are both state appeals court judges. They are running to replace retiring Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson. Neubauer is backed by liberals while Hagedorn has support from conservatives. A win by Hagedorn would increase the court’s conservative majority to 5-2. A Neubauer win would maintain the current 4-3 conservative majority. However, a Neubauer win would mean the race next year would give liberals a chance to win back the majority. The debate Tuesday in Milwaukee is hosted by WISN-TV and the Marquette University Law School. Veteran journalist Mike Gousha (goo-SHAY) will moderate. The election is April 2. The winner serves a 10-year term.

Ellsworth (WQOW) – Several students were taken to the hospital with injuries when they were involved in a bus crash Monday. According to the Ellsworth School District, the crash happened on Monday afternoon around 3:45. District leaders says several students suffered minor injuries and were taken to Red Wing Hospital. The DOT sent out a notice on Monday saying all lanes of Highway 10 were closed at Broadway Street in Ellsworth for a crash. The crash was cleared within the hour.

Madison (AP) — Wisconsin officials are waiting for a pair of courts to decide whether laws that Republicans passed last year limiting the powers of the new Democratic governor and attorney general can stand. Lawmakers passed the measures in a lame-duck session in December, before Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul took office. A Dane County judge blocked the laws Thursday, ruling that lawmakers convened illegally when they passed them. Attorneys for Republicans are asking the 3rd District Court of Appeals to put that ruling on hold pending appeal. That decision could come any moment. Another Dane County judge is expected to decide Tuesday whether to block the laws in response to union arguments that they violate the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More details are emerging about Gov. Tony Evers’ plans to bolster funding for Wisconsin’s state parks. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau released an analysis of Evers state budget Tuesday. It shows that Evers wants to spend an additional $2.8 million from the state conservation fund on parks over the biennium. About $931,000 annually would go toward $1.50-an-hour raises for seasonal park workers. Another $500,000 annually would go for maintenance and costs associated with additional electrified campsites authorized under the last state budget. Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker eliminated state support for state parks in 2015, leaving the parks to survive on fees alone.