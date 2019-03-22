WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-25-19

**FLOOD WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF THE BLACK, MISSISSIPPI, TREMPEALEAU AND YELLOW RIVERS** **FLOOD WARNING in effect for southern Clark County until 3:30 PM due to an ice jam on the Black River** The remaining snow around our area will continue to melt this week but the good news is we aren’t likely to add any significant precipitation to facilitate additional flooding problems. The pattern remains a dry one for the Upper Midwest. A large high pressure system over Southern Canada will be dropping down into the Upper Midwest. This will bring a bright, sunny day to the region while it will be a bit cooler than the last few days. Afternoon highs will be in the low 40’s which is a few degrees cooler than average. Calm winds and a clear sky will allow us to drop down into the teens early Tuesday morning, while the high slides to our east on Tuesday. Winds will develop from the south, making for a breezier afternoon, while high clouds may start to increase through the day. It will be a nice day otherwise, with highs reaching the upper 40’s.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, just after 3 AM Saturday morning, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 from a male subject advising that they had three people walk up on there porch. The people advised they flipped there vehicle on County Highway F heading North out of Weyerhaeuser. They also advised a female subject had a bleeding hand. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, the driver of the vehicle was not hurt and stayed with the vehicle until law enforcement showed up. One subject was taken by ambulance to LMC. A male subject was taken into custody. No other information was available.

Sunday evening at about 6:45, the female subject from the vehicle accident requested to speak with a Rusk County deputy about her cell phone being stolen. According to the report, the subject advised after a crash she was unable to locate her phone. The subject advised she saw photos posted on a APP on her IPAD that is linked to her phone. Verizon was called and the phone was reported lost/stolen. The phone was entered by Rusk County as stolen.

At 10:25 AM Saturday morning, while investigating a Disorderly Conduct complaint, Ladysmith Police advised that ie was determined that Kaetlynn S. Parker, 32, had an active Eau Claire County Warrant. The Warrant was confirmed and Parker was taken into custody. She was transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Ladysmith Officer at 5:10 PM Saturday, responded to an address on East 3rd Street South for a warrant pickup. The Officer aquired information that Jared Michael Fredrick, 18, lived at this address. Contact was made with Fredrick and the warrant was confirmed. He was arrested and the warrant was transported to the Rusk County jail.

The Price County Sheriff’s Office reports that on March 24th, at about 10:52 AM, the department received a 911 call reporting a one vehicle crash on State Highway 70 East of Hicks Landing Road in the Township of Fifield. Initial investigation revealed the driver of a vehicle West bound on State Highway 70 drove off the roadway and struck some trees. The vehicle caught fire upon striking the trees. The driver was found deceased. The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family members.

DOUGLAS COUNTY – (WEAU) The dispatcher that took the 911 call about Jayme Closs’ escape was recently honored. The Douglas County Board recognized Dispatcher Amy Pullen, along with Douglas County Deputies Jacob Engelman and Matt Derosia for their part in the call that brought Jayme home. Pullen has worked as a 911 dispatcher for a decade and said in an interview in January that she was just doing her job. This is the first time in 10 years I’ve gone into a full body shake and body sweat just because of the severity of the situation and how public it was, and her family was in dire need of finding this girl she said after Jayme’s escape. ­

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Three men are charged for allegedly raping a woman in Eau Claire. The victim reported it happened at an apartment on West Grand Avenue on March 17. She said she had met Logan Allen on Tinder a few weeks before and he had asked her to come over. She told police when she got there, two other men were there, whom she later identified as Alexi Gloodt and Alexander Pinero. All three are under 22. The victim said they were playing a drinking game and it felt like they were purposely choosing her to drink to get her drunk. She reported all three men had sex with her when she was too intoxicated to consent and even said no to at least one of them. In an interview with police, Allen admitted all three of them had sex with her that night. The victim had a sexual assault exam and said she decided to go to the police department so this wouldn’t happen to anyone else. “It’s unique because the young adult males that are involved,” Lt. Derek Thomas with ECPD said. “We take this case extremely seriously. We’re providing the victim with the victim advocacy program to ensure that she has the necessary resources to be able to cope with the incident and the charges have been referred to the district attorney’s office.” All three were in court last Friday with cash bond set at $5,000. They’re facing charges of second degree sexual assault and possession of THC. They each face more than 40 years in prison.