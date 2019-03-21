RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-22-19

**FLOOD WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF THE CHIPPEWA, MISSISSIPPI, TREMPEALEAU AND YELLOW RIVERS** *A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Clark County until 1:30 PM this afternoon for an ice dam on the Black River* It has been reported that the ice jam along the Chippewa River near Durand has broken free. The Flood Warning remains in effect. Winds have shifted to the west and northwest as a weak cold front will continue to slide down from Canada. A few clouds associated with the front may develop. Lows will be in the upper 20’s and low 30’s across Western Wisconsin. More sunshine and comfortable temperatures are expected into the start of the weekend. High pressure to our northwest will follow the cold front, passing through this morning, dropping our temperatures again just a bit today. It will be another bright and sunny day however, with seasonable highs in the low 40’s. The start of the weekend looks milder as the high slides to our east and winds shift to the southeast and south. It will be another sunny day and a good opportunity to get out and enjoy the early spring weather with highs around 50. On Sunday we have a chance to see a few scattered showers in the area as moisture advances northeastward from the Plains. As this system moves in during the early part of Sunday some wet snow may also be present. Later, as temperatures warm, any precipitation would switch over to rain. Right now chances favor the Coulee Region, but rainfall totals looks light. It will be a a bit cloudier that day with highs in the upper 40’s. The combination of warmer temperatures, sunshine and some rain will lead to additional issues with flooding, especially ice dams. Be sure to monitor the latest forecasts for any updates.

From Lindsey Ohmstead at ADRC I have recently have had some calls from clients reporting that they are receiving an automated phone call stating that their Social Security cards have been suspended. I have reassured these clients that Federal Agencies, like Social Security, Medicare or the IRS, will not contact them over the phone and that this is a scam. I also advised not to give out any personal information during these calls or press any buttons during these automated calls to protect their personal information. I advised these clients to just simply hang up the phone.

On March 21, 2019, at 6:58 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of a head-on crash on Hwy 8 between Poskin and Almena. Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Cumberland Ambulance, Gold Cross Ambulance, Almena Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter responded to the scene. Initial investigation shows a vehicle pulled from the stop sign on 8th Street onto Hwy 8 into a path of a semi that was travelling east on Hwy 8. The driver of the car was extracted from the vehicle and flown out in serious condition. The driver of the semi was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Names of those involved in the crash are being withheld pending notification of family. While re-routing traffic at the scene of this crash, a vehicle struck a Barron County squad car. This accident was investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The deputy was not in the car at the time of the crash and not injured. The driver of the other car that struck the county squad was transported to Mayo Hospital with minor injuries.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Military Affairs estimates spring flooding has cost local governments nearly $2 million and damaged hundreds of homes so far. DMA issued a news release Friday saying flooding has cost local governments across 16 counties nearly $1.95 million in response costs and damage to public infrastructure. The agency estimates as many as 671 private homes and businesses have been affected, with 144 homes sustaining minor damage and 22 homes sustaining major damage. One home has been destroyed. No injuries have been reported. Forecasts call for cool and relatively dry weather into next week but DMA warns continued snowmelt across central and northern Wisconsin will keep river levels high.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison officials have decided to settle allegations they overcharged the federal government for research projects for $1.5 million. According to U.S. Office of Management and Budget principles, universities that receive federal research dollars must agree to credit savings from discounts and rebates on purchases for their projects against the awards. According to federal prosecutors in Madison, the university generated rebates and discounts with supply and equipment vendors but didn’t credit the savings to the federal awards, amounting to overcharging the federal government. Investigators also discovered that UW-Madison’s accounting of the savings failed to comply with the university’s own purchasing practices. UW-Madison spokesman John Lucas told the Wisconsin State Journal tha the matter was a “technical accounting issue.” The U.S. attorney’s office in Madison announced the settlement Thursday.