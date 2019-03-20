RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-21-19

**FLOOD WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF THE BLACK, CHIPPEWA, KICKAPOO, MISSISSIPPI & TREMPEALEAU RIVERS** A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for southern Clark County until 1:30 PM due to an ice jam near the Highway 95 bridge on the Black River. Water has risen up to Resewood Avenue. Due to this, the road has been closed. The last few days of this work week will come with some improvements, though cloud cover may linger into at least the first few hours of the day. Upper level northwest flow will bring down yet another cold front out of Canada. As winds start to increase from the west and southwest, clouds will break and we should get into some sunshine. Breezes will still make it feel cooler but temperatures should be able to warm a few degrees above average, with highs in the mid 40’s.

Just before 1 PM Wednesday, Ladysmith Police were dispatched to a 2 vehicle accident near the Holiday Gas Station on Lake Avenue West. According to a report, a White car was on the curb and had the air bags deployed. The Ladysmith ambulance and Ladysmith Fire Department also responded to the scene. After an investigation, a male subject stated that he was on West 6th Street North when he tried to cross to get to Holiday. Traffic was backed up to this intersection due to a train going through town so he couldn’t see anyone coming West bound. The driver of the second vehicle said she had just turned out of the Ace parking lot and was traveling West bound on Lake Avenue when she was struck by the male driver in the intersection. The female stated that her vehicle was spun around 180 degrees and to came rest on top of the curb after the impact. Both drivers stated that they had no injuries.

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — Pepin County is under a flood warning until 7:24 a.m. on Friday. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office says minor flooding is forecasted for the Chippewa River. The sheriff’s department is reminding people to not drive cars through flooded areas: turn around, don’t drown.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is joining a Republican group to be the lead fundraiser for its work preparing for the next round of redistricting. The National Republican Redistricting Trust announced Thursday that Walker would be its national fundraising chairman. Politico first reported the news. It’s the second new job for Walker announced this week. He will also be leading the national effort to call a constitutional convention to adopt a balanced budget amendment. Politicians will be redrawing congressional and state legislative district maps in 2021 following the 2020 census. A group run by former Democratic U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder has been active on the issue in Wisconsin and other states. The group Walker is joining was created in 2017 and plans to raise $35 million to help with the process of redistricting and court fights over the new maps.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans on the Wisconsin Building Commission are refusing to endorse Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ plan for $2.5 billion worth of construction projects across the state. The unprecedented move Wednesday speaks to challenge of divided government and moves the fight over capital building projects to the Legislature. Republican opposition from Building Commission members killed Evers’ capital budget proposal and requires the Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee to start from scratch. Typically, the Building Commission makes a bipartisan recommendation based on the governor’s proposal and the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee goes along with the bulk of the request. Republican legislative leaders sent Evers a letter calling his proposed $2 billion in borrowing “unrealistic and unsustainable.” They called on Evers to work with them on a more modest plan.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A former federal guard accused of stealing firearms from a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ disposal facility has prompted a U.S. senator to call for an investigation. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Wednesday that Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson wants an investigation into the West Virginia facility and how it disposes of firearms. Johnson is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports he wrote a letter to ATF Deputy Director Thomas Brandon this week and asked for a probe into the theft, giving a deadline of March 26. Fifty-two-year-old Christopher Lee Yates, of Martinsburg, is accused of stealing guns and ammunition from the facility in February. He was arrested this month on charges including possessing and selling stolen firearms.