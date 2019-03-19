RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-20-19

**FLOOD WARNINGS CONTINUE FOR PARTS OF THE BLACK, KICKAPOO, MISSISSIPPI & TREMPEALEAU RIVERS** Spring officially arrives at 4:58 PM and the new season will come with average temperatures. Highs will be in the low 40’s while a breeze from the northwest will make it feeling a bit cooler. A few sprinkles are possible during the afternoon but most of the day looks dry. We can then look forward to a warm up for the last few days of the work week and through the weekend. This will come as the upper level pattern shifts. A large upper trough that has been keeping northwest flow over the state will be pushing further east as an upper ridge moves closer from the west. This transition will allow for a gradual warming that will take our temperatures just above average. A large surface high will also be building through the Upper Midwest, providing plenty of sunshine. Thursday will see temperatures rise to the mid-upper 40’s with the sun and some breezy conditions.

Tuesday morning at about 9:20, Ladysmith Police was contacted by DHHS about a Domestic Incident in Progress at a resident on Douglas Drive Ladysmith. According to a report, a young female was throwing stuff around. The Officer responded and was assisted by Rusk County deputies. After an investigation, the female, Ally R. Canfield, 18, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and later posted bail.

At about 8:25 PM Tuesday, a Rusk County deputy served a warrant at a resident on Marshall Road, Sheldon. According to the report, after an investigation, a female subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Sales of Existing homes in Wisconsin were up in February despite escalating prices and winter weather, according to the most recent analysis of the state housing market by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. Home sales rose 1.2 percent in February relative to that same month in 2018, but median prices continued to increase as well, raising 6.1 percent to $175,000 over that same period. In Rusk County the median price last month was $72,500 and the price last year was not available. Year to date the median price in Rusk County was $102,000 and last year was not available. Sales in Rusk County last month was 15 compared to 5 in February of last year which is up 200%. Year to date sales in Rusk County is 22 compared to 7 last year. The overall economy remains strong with low unemployment, solid job growth and favorable mortgage rates, which bolster demand.

Dairyland Power Cooperative urges caution to those who are using the Dairyland Reservoir for recreational activities. The ice becomes unstable and dangerous as spring approaches. As the srping run-off starts, Dairyland is implementing a normal drawdown of between one to two feet, to help control levels during rapidly changing flows. The total drawdown could be as much as three feet, depending on the amount of additional precipitation and how quickly the snow melts. Fisherman and boaters should also be cautious near the spillway, since hazardous currents can develop as flows increase. At all times of the year, dangerous reverse currents in the tailwaters of dams can cause fatalities. Please obey all warning signs, staying away from restricted areas.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin legislators are set to vote on whether to lift restrictions on the state’s elk hunt. Current regulations allow an elk season once herds in the Clam Lake and Black River regions reach 200 and 150 animals respectively. The rules limit the number of permits to 5 percent of the elk population. The Department of Natural Resources projects the Clam Lake herd will stand at between 211 to 236 elk after calving this spring. The Black River herd is projected to stand at between 70 and 80. DNR officials want to drop the restrictions so they’ll have more freedom to manage the herds. The Assembly’s sporting heritage committee is scheduled to vote on lifting the restrictions Wednesday morning. The Senate sporting heritage committee has already signed off on the move.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers wants to boost Wisconsin’s unemployment benefits and eliminate some requirements to qualify for them. The changes included in Evers’ budget proposal would raise the maximum rate for unemployment benefits from $370 to $406 a week. Critics say the state should not raise benefits at a time of record-low unemployment. Scott Manley, a vice president at the business lobby Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, says the state shouldn’t “make it too comfortable to remain unemployed.” The State Journal reports Evers administration officials say the state’s benefits are less than most other states. The governor wants to eliminate, among other requirements, the state’s one-week waiting period to qualify for benefits. He would also drop a requirement that applicants submit to drug testing to receive benefits.