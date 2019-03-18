RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-19-19

**FLOOD WARNINGS CONTINUE FOR PARTS OF THE BLACK, KICKAPOO, MISSISSIPPI & TREMPEALEAU RIVERS** Today is the final day of the winter season, and ironically it will be a bit milder. We will see sunshine and then some clouds as temperatures rise into the mid 40’s which would put us a little above average. Extra clouds will then be around tonight and into Wednesday as a cold front passes during the morning. Spring officially arrives late tomorrow afternoon and the new season will come with average temperatures. Highs will be in the low 40’s while breezes will keep it feeling cooler. We can then look forward to a warm up for the last few days of the work week and through the weekend. This will come as the upper level pattern shifts. A large upper trough that has been keeping northwest flow over the state will be pushing further east as an upper ridge moves closer from the west. This transition will allow for a gradual warming that will take our temperatures above average. A large surface high will also be building through the Upper Midwest, providing plenty of sunshine. Thursday will see temperatures rise to the upper 40’s with the sun and some breezy conditions.

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — The man accused of a fatal-hit-and run in Chippewa County that killed three local Girl Scouts and a mother, appeared in Rusk County Court on separate drug charges. Colten Treu was bound over for trial in Rusk County Monday afternoon, meaning the court ruled that they have enough evidence that his case could proceed in Rusk County. Treu is charged with four drug charges including possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. According to the complaint, filed at the beginning of the year, Treu crashed a company truck in a ditch on Highway 27 in Rusk County. When deputies arrived, the truck was on its side and had sustained a reportable amount of damage. According to the criminal complaint, Treu admitted to investigators that he smoked pot before the crash. Investigators found drugs in the truck. Treu is also currently charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in Chippewa County after being accused of huffing before a crash that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother who were cleaning up the highway as part of a service act with their Girl Scout troop.

BARRON COUNTY – On March 17th, at 9:50 PM, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a female advising that she was walking on Highway 53 by Rice Lake after a domestic with her husband, Steve Anderson. She stated that he had hit her, pulled a gun out and pointed it at her. After she exited the car, he fired several rounds off. Barron County Deputies along with the Rice Lake Police Department were sent to the area where Joni was located. A Rice Lake Police Officer spotted the suspect vehicle on Highway 53 and attempted to stop the car. The vehicle did not yield to the officer for about one mile and finally came to a stop on Highway 53. Mr. Anderson was taken into custody without further incident and two firearms were located in the car. Steven Anderson, 39 of Rice Lake, is being held in the Barron County jail on charges of 1st Degree Reckless Endangerment, Armed while Intoxicated, Battery, Domestic Abuse, Knowingly Flee an Officer and OWI 2nd.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — A man was charged in Barron County after an undercover child sex sting. Joshua Studer, 35 of Deer Park, was charged with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, attempted sexual assault of a child, and child enticement. An undercover officer responded to an online post reportedly made Studer last week. According to a criminal complaint, Studer thought the officer was a 15-year-old girl. Studer is due back in court on March 29.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — The man accused of taking a deposit to clean snow off a roof, and never showing up has been arrested. Eau Claire Police announced James Dorsey, 33, has been arrested. They made the announcement in a Twitter post on Tuesday morning. Police say a victim recently paid Dorsey a $600 deposit to clean snow and ice off a roof. The victim says neither Dorsey, nor anyone from the company (Cedar Creek Restorations), came to do the work. In September, Dorsey was accused of several unfinished contract works in Eau Claire, one where a homeowner had given Dorsey $2,000 to purchase shingles for a roof, but the victim says Dorsey never delivered the materials.

VILLAGE OF HEWITT, Wis. (WEAU) — A man was run over and killed by a dump truck in Wood County. It happened Monday around 7 a.m. in the 10000 block of Soo Lane in the Village of Hewitt. Deputies say the victim, a 77-year-old man, was performing maintenance on the dump truck when the accident happened. The death was ruled accidental by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and the Wood County Corners Office. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) – A Bloomer woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing more than $8,000 from patient accounts at Oakleaf Surgical Hospital. Julie Bohl, 35, of Bloomer is charged with one count of theft. According to court documents, Bohl worked in patient financial services as a ‘bill collector’ at Oakleaf Surgical Hospital. On December 26, a patient called and said she received a letter from her insurance company stating she owed them $8,000. The patient said she had paid that bill in cash on August 3 and had a receipt to prove it. The patient said when she came to pay her bill she was taken down several hallways and through secured areas to a booth where she made the payment to Bohl. Another employee said this is not normal procedure for bill payment. That same employee went back and checked the daily desk log and found three more thefts totaling $395. Altoona police checked Bohl’s bank records and found on August 3, the same day the patient made the $8,000 payment, there was a $2,5000 cash deposit into Bohl’s account. Later that month, on August 26, there was a $1,000 deposit. The next day a $2,000 deposit was made. Police say Bohl left Oakleaf Surgical in November 2018 and by the next month her bank account was in the negative. If convicted, Bohl faces up to six years in prison. She is not allowed to have contact with Oakleaf or any of the patients involved in the case.