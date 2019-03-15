WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-18-19

**FLOOD WARNINGS CONTINUE FOR PARTS OF THE BLACK, KICKAPOO, MISSISSIPPI & TREMPEALEAU RIVERS** Heading into this next full week of March, we are fortunate the pattern will remain quiet and the weather largely dry. Snow melt has slowed from last week but should start to pick up again later this week when temperatures noticeably warm. High pressure will be gradually moving from the Plains to our south through the next few days, while the upper flow will continue to come from the northwest. This will keep some clouds sliding out of Canada, while temperatures slowly rise. Monday will see some sun for a time before more clouds return. Though a stray flurry or sprinkle is possible, it will be dry otherwise with highs in the upper 30’s. Some of those clouds should start to exit at night while a few more will return on Tuesday as a weak cold front arrives from the northwest. This front is not expected to produce any precipitation for us, but south winds should help to bring temperatures up a bit more with highs in the low 40’s. As we officially welcome spring on Wednesday, a secondary front will drop down from the northwest, again likely dry while turning a bit more breezy with sunshine and clouds and highs in the mid 40’s.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, just after 6 PM Friday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising of an accident on County Highway G, Conrath. According to the report, a woman was bleeding from the head but was conscious. Rusk County deputies, Sheldon ambulance and the Sheldon Fire Department responded to the scene. The female patient was transported to the MMC-Ladysmith. There was severe damage to both sides of the vehicle. No other information was available.

At 6:15 PM Friday, a male subject advised Rusk County authorities that when he was going down County Highway F, Chetek, there were dogs in the roadway so he had stopped. According to the police log, the owner of the dogs came out and shot above his truck then pointed the gun at him. After an investigation, the female subject was issued a Disorderly Conduct Citation.

Sunday morning at 8:40, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a criminal damage complaint. According to the report, somebody broke into his storage locker at a location on Railroad Street, Bruce. The case is under investigation.

Sawyer county requested at 1:15 AM this (Monday) morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office attempt to make contact with a subject at the men’s lighthouse on Highway 27. The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office advised Shawn L. Neidermann, 34, was at a bar in their county and had disturbed a woman by some of his actions. Rusk County deputies advised they made contact with the subject. Probation was contacted and Probation will place a hold on Neidermann. The subject was taken into custody.

Saturday afternoon at about 12:30, when clearing from a traffic stop, dispatch advised a City Officer that Rusk County deputies were out at a location on Fritz Avenue West, in regards to a warrant service. After an investigation Christopher L. Alexander, 40, was taken under arrest for the active warrants and he was transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Ladysmith Officer met with a couple Sunday morning at 8:40, regarding the theft of their Saturn Vue vehicle. According to the report, the vehicle was parked adjacent to their apartment on Miner Avenue off-street. The vehicle’s keys were left in the vehicle. The vehicle was taken sometime after 7 PM Saturday evening. On Sunday, the stolen vehicle was located in the City of Ladysmith at the intersection of East Miner Avenue and East 9th Street North.