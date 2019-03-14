RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-15-19

**FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR BUFFALO, CLARK, CRAWFORD, JACKSON, JUNEAU, LA CROSSE, MONROE, TAYLOR, TREMPEALEAU AND VERNON COUNTIES UNTIL 7 PM** Our brief taste of spring-like temperatures is over for now as colder air returns. High pressure over the western states will be sliding east, while a large upper trough covers much of central and eastern Canada, dropping south into the U.S. This will put Wisconsin in northwest flow, not only keeping temperatures cooler, but also bringing some extra clouds at times and perhaps spotty, light precipitation. This will be the case today as it remains mostly cloudy with the chance of at least scattered flurries. Northwest winds will continue to gust up to 30 mph, making for a blustery day that will feel like it’s only in the teens and twenties. Winds will then diminish at night with some clearing and lows in the teens. This St. Patrick’s Day weekend will be on the cool side, but mostly dry. Saturday looks nicer with a mostly sunny sky and lighter winds. It will remain about 5 degrees below average with highs in the mid 30’s. The next disturbance will then be dropping down from Canada by Sunday. Clouds will become more dominant again and there may be a few stray flurries around. It will remain cool with another day with highs in the mid 30’s.

Dunn County (WQOW) – One person is dead after a car collided with a semi in the Township of Red Cedar Thursday afternoon. According to Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd, the SUV was headed southbound on County Highway B, colliding with a semi after entering an intersection. The semi was headed westbound on US 12. Officials said the driver was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. According to the Dunn County Sheriff, the driver of the semi was not injured in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. No other information will be released at this time until family members are notified. Dunn County

(WQOW) – Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd is looking for your help after someone was killed in a crash Thursday. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook they are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash at the intersection Highway B and Highway 12/29. Related: Driver killed in semi versus car crash in Dunn County They are looking for someone who actually saw the crash and not the aftermath. You are asked to call dispatch at 715-232-1348.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Noelani Robinson may be in the company of a relative, friend or acquaintance of Dariaz Higgins, and she may be outside of Wisconsin, according to an AMBER Alert update Thursday. Police have confirmed they’re investigating tips that the 2-year-old may be in Minnesota, TODAY’S TMJ4 has learned. The Milwaukee Police Department is working with federal partners in the search. The man wanted in connection with both the AMBER Alert and a homicide was taken into custody by police. Dariaz Higgins was arrested just before 1 p.m. Wednesday at a motel near Appleton Road and Silver Spring Drive. Another man was arrested about a mile from there for helping Higgins hide. Police have not identified him at this point.

Thursday afternoon at about 4:40 PM, We Energies advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office of a gas leak at the meter at a residence on East 3rd Street North, Ladysmith. According to the report, the caller advised that they received the call from the owner. Ladysmith Fire Department and a City Officer responded to the scene. Ladysmith firemen were on the scene for a short time.

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) — East and westbound lanes of Highway 54 in Plover are closed due to flood waters. The county closed the stretch of road around 3 a.m. Friday. The affected area is Foremost Road to County B and from Maple Drive to Cedar Drive. Our reporter at the scene said several vehicles are stuck in the water. Although no one appears to be injured. Drivers heading east should head north on Foremost Road to River Road, east on River Road to Business 51/Post. Then north Business 51 to County HH, and take County HH to I-39. Go South on I-39 back to WIS 54 as an alternate route. Reverse for westbound traffic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted nearly 7.6 million open jobs in January, near a record high set in November. It’s evidence that businesses are still hungry for workers despite signs the economy has slowed. The Labor Department says hiring also rose and the number of people quitting their jobs picked up. The number of open jobs now outnumbers the unemployed by roughly 1 million. In the 18 years that the data has been tracked, there were always more unemployed than job openings until last year. Openings have fallen slightly to 7.58 million since the record high of 7.63 million in November. The data was sharply revised this month to show that there were more open jobs late last year. Before the revisions, the record had been 7.3 million openings in January.