RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-14-19

**FLOOD WATCH INTO EARLY FRIDAY** A strong winter storm is centered over the Central Plains and will be tracking north and northeast, moving into Wisconsin on Thursday. Out ahead of this storm we are seeing plenty of moisture stream northward, and though rain chances will remain on the higher side, it should be much more hit and miss for Western Wisconsin. This will limit overall amounts through Thursday with most places likely not getting more than another .10-.20″. Temperatures are still very mild, in the 40s so go ahead and leave the warmest winter gear at home! Lots of moisture in the air thanks to the recent rain and melting snow is also allowing for another very foggy morning. Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 AM with visibility already down to less than a quarter mile in spots. It’s another day to carry the umbrella but the heavier winter coat can stay home as temperatures will continue to rise. As the storm moves up into the state through the afternoon, it will bring the milder air northward and we have a chance to hit 50 degrees for the first time this year. It was actually back on Halloween that we last saw a temperature at 50 or warmer, so it has been a while! Scattered showers and sprinkles will remain possible with a mostly cloudy sky. Winds won’t be that strong with the low in close proximity, but will pick up at night as it begins moving away. Temperatures will then start to drop on the backside of the storm as winds increase from the northwest. As the colder air arrives, any lingering moisture may change over to snow, though any possible accumulations would be minimal. Lows will be in the upper 20’s.

Early Wednesday afternoon, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a gas line hissing after being hit by ice at a location on Stiles Road, Weyerhaeuser. The Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded to the call. When firemen arrived and after an investigation the gas was shut off. No other information was available and Weyerhaeuser firemen were at the scene for a short time.

At 3:40 PM Wednesday, a Ladysmith Officer responded to Gordy’s Market for a retail theft complaint. No other information was available and the case is under investigation.

While on patrol, just before 11 PM Wednesday night, a Ladysmith Officer located a vehicle on East 16th Street South with its hazards activated and stalled partially in the North bound lane of traffic. While investigating, the passenger in the vehicle, Wayne A. Ostrowski, 24, was found to have been consuming alcohol and have 2 open misdemeanor bonds. Ostrowski was arrested for the bond violations and transported to the Rusk County jail.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — A sheriff’s deputy from Minnesota charged with child sex crimes in Barron County enters pleas in court. Jeffrey Masek was charged with child enticement-sexual contact, attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. On March 13, 2019, Masek pleaded guilty to child enticement-sexual contact and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child. The other charge was dismissed but read in. Masek was a Hennepin County sheriff’s deputy. Previously, the sheriff’s department said Masek had been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Sentencing is scheduled for May 24.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police have arrested the man wanted for killing the mother of his child, wounding a second woman and for abducting the toddler. But, there is no sign of the 2-year-old girl. Dariaz Higgins was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon on Milwaukee’s northwest side. A second person was arrested for harboring a fugitive. The girl, Noelani Robinson, is still missing and an active Amber Alert remains in effect in her disappearance. Police say they are investigating leads that the child may be in St. Cloud, Minnesota or Ann Arbor, Michigan. Higgins is charged with fatally shooting Sierra Robinson and wounding another woman Monday afternoon.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Supreme Court says Wisconsin farmers don’t need to sell crops to qualify for property tax breaks. The ruling Thursday stems from a dispute over whether the Town of Delafield Board of Review properly reclassified two parcels owned by the Ogden family from agricultural to residential in 2016. The change resulted in the Ogdens’ property taxes jumping from $17,000 to $886,000. The board argued the Ogdens weren’t commercial farmers so the land couldn’t be classified agricultural. The family countered that they grow apples, hay and Christmas trees on the land, agricultural uses as defined by the state Department of Revenue. The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that a business purpose isn’t required for an agricultural classification. The Board of Review’s attorney, R. Valjon Anderson, didn’t immediately return a message.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials want to strip gray wolves of their remaining federal protections and declare the species recovered following a decades-long restoration effort. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposal released Thursday would put wolves under state authority and allow hunting in more areas. The Associated Press reported last week that the proposal was coming. Critics argue the move is premature, with wolves still absent across most of their historic range. Government officials say their goal was to protect against extinction, not restore wolves everywhere. Trapping, poisoning and hunting exterminated wolves across most of the Lower 48 early last century. They bounced back under federal protection, and more than 6,000 now live in portions of nine states. A final decision on lifting protections will follow a public comment period.