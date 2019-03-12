Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-13-19

**FLOOD WATCH WEDNESDAY INTO EARLY FRIDAY** **DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR EAU CLAIRE COUNTY AND POINTS NORTH AND WEST UNTIL 1 PM WEDNESDAY** Scattered showers and drizzle continue this morning. Rainfall totals have varied from .10″ in northern areas to over a half inch to the south. This rain, combined with snow melt, has already led to urban flooding problems with many roads already covered and in some cases impassable. Remember it’s always safest to avoid flooded out roads, finding an alternative route to get to your destination. DO NOT drive around barriers! Temperatures have steadied, in the mid 30’s and may slowly rise. Meanwhile areas of dense fog are forming with a saturated air mass, melting snow, and light winds. While today will start off with areas of dense fog and drizzle, another area of steadier rain is expected to work up from the southwest. This will be front a large storm moving into the Central Plains and then up to the north and east. Expect more frequent showers to return through the afternoon, while continuing into the night before tapering off again sometime overnight. Temperatures will warm a bit more with highs in the mid 40’s.

Early Tuesday afternoon a Burglary complaint was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, the owners have not been at the home located on Highway 27, Conrath, since Christmas. They are remodeling the home, and they went to check on the home Monday night, noticed tracks but it was to dark to see. They checked the house Tuesday morning and saw the side door had been broken. They spoke with authorities and no other information was available.

Tuesday night at about 10:45 PM, a female caller reported to Rusk County authorities that a subject at a location attempted to come after her. According to the report, the caller provided a last name of a subject and then hung up or dropped the call. A Rusk County deputy arrived at the scene and observed multiple lights on in the residence and sounded like a fight ongoing. After a few minutes the deputy advised the need for an ambulance and First responders. After an investigation, 3 subjects were taken into custody. One subject was taken by ambulance to MMC-L. A Rusk County deputy went to MMC-L to arrest the 3rd subject a female. No other information was available.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at about 2:15 this (Wednesday) morning from a passer by advising he was waved down by a female who was bleeding from the head. The caller advised she went off the roadway on Highway 8 near Bruce and struck a tree. She was complaining of severe head pain. The Bruce ambulance, Bruce Fire Department and a Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. The female patient was transported by ambulance to MMC-L. The Highway Department was advised of the icy roadway.

Tuesday afternoon at 3 PM, Ladysmith Police received a Disorderly Conduct complaint at a residence on Lindoo Avenue. According to the report, after an investigation, Janine A. Riddle, 63 was arrested for Disorderly Conduct. She was transported to the Rusk County jail. At about 5:17 AM this (Wednesday) morning, a Ladysmith Officer responded to the 1400 Block of Lake Avenue West in regards to a report of a truck in the ditch. Upon arrival, Rusk County deputies had already made contact with the driver. The driver appeared to have had a medical issue which caused him to drive into the ditch. The Ladysmith ambulance arrived shortly after and Officers assisted with loading the driver onto the cot and into the ambulance. The driver was transported to MMC-L.

The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship, and Principal Leadership program has announced recipients of the 304 Herb Kohl Foundation awards for students, teachers, and principals. Awards in the amount of $6,000 are being made to 100 teachers, 16 principals, and their schools, and $10,000 scholarships will be given to 188 graduating high school students. Student Excellence Scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond. Student Excellence Scholarship recipients in our area include, Trent Vollendorf of Ladysmith and Hunter Adams of Bruce. Teacher Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom. A Teacher Fellowship recipient in our area is Rebecca Omtvedt of Holcombe. Student Initiative Scholarship recipients, chosen by their schools, have demonstrated exceptional initiative in the classroom and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond, but have not yet received other academic-based scholarships. Those in our area include, Sage Olson of Exland from Ladysmith High School, Robert Fasbender from Cornell, and Natalie Anderson from Bloomer. The banquet will be held on Sunday March 31, at the Chippewa Falls Middle School in Chippewa Falls. The Luncheon will be at Noon and the Award Program will be at 12;30 PM.