Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-12-19

**FLOOD WATCH WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY** The first two weeks of March have been frigid! Each day has seen below average temperatures with several nights well below zero! The cold pattern is finally starting to break down. We’ll feel changes as early as today as moisture increases from the southwest. The day will start off with sunshine, but clouds will then increase and thicken for the afternoon. A trough approaching from the northwest will help to add lift and lead to some precipitation developing by late afternoon. Temperatures will be milder and we should see highs in the upper 30’s and low 40’s, leading to rain. Areas of rain and drizzle will continue at night while temperatures don’t drop much with lows in the mid 30’s. Any steady rain looks to exit before daybreak Wednesday, leaving us cloudy with areas of fog and drizzle. A large storm system will then be coming together in the Central Plains while tapping plenty of moisture and warmth from the south. This will all be lifting northward well ahead of this storm and rain will return through the day. Temperatures will continue to rise and we look to see highs in the mid 40’s. Though we are likely to see some breaks, rain and drizzle will continue to be around Wednesday night, through Thursday. Some of the rain could at least be briefly heavy, and there is even a chance to see a few weak thunderstorms in the area. It will stay mild at night with lows only around 40 while we look to rise into the upper 40’s on Thursday. As the storm begins to lift up into the state, the main rain shield is expected to lift north and we should see some drier air start to arrive Thursday night. By this time it appears much of our area will have already seen around an inch of rainfall.

On Sunday March 10, 2019 at about 7:03 pm, It was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that a snowmobile had struck the CTH I bridge in the Town of Dewey, County of Rusk and the subject was lying under the bridge. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Ladysmith Fire Department and the Rusk County Ambulance responded to the scene where the subject was transported by Life Link helicopter to a Hospital in Marshfield, WI. The subject was a 61 year old male from Ladysmith. According to the DNR, the subject struck the bridge with his head and the subject was wearing a helmet. Further investigations continue. The crash is being handled by the Wisconsin DNR, Contact Supervisor Warden Scott Bowe for further information.

Monday afternoon shortly after 2 PM, a Rusk County deputy and a Ladysmith Officer were with Robert Breeden in Rusk County Circuit Court. According to the report, the Rusk County DA advised that Breeden is wanted out of Barron County but there is no warrant in the system. Barron County was contacted and it is a Civil Warrant that is valid. Rusk County did a line to line with Barron County.

Rusk County dispatch at about 9:30 PM Monday night, received a call requesting the fire department to the Ladysmith Family Restaurant. The Ladysmith Fire Department and Ladysmith Police responded for a report of a burning smell. According to the report, the odor’s origin was located in one of the ceiling vents and appeared to be furnace related. There was no sign of any fire or smoke and the odor disappeared after time. Ladysmith firemen were at the scene for a short time.

Congratulations goes to Terry Nussberger on completing 50 hours of pro bono legal services in 2018 with Wisconsin Judicare, Inc. You have provided an incredible service to our community, and Wisconsin Judicare is deeply grateful for your service. Wisconsin Judicare has nominated you for the Wisconsin Pro Bono Honor Society, which is sponsored by the Wisconsin Access to Justice Commission, along with the State Bar of Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Pro Bono Honor Society works to highlight the important role that volunteers play in access to justice and encourages other lawyers to follow your example. We applaud you for making a commitment to justice in your community.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has decided not to require state Department of Justice employees to sign nondisclosure agreements. Former Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel began requiring DOJ employees to sign confidentiality and nondisclosure agreements in 2017. Kaul announced in a news release Tuesday that he stopped requiring new employees to sign such agreements earlier this year. Kaul spokeswoman Gillian Drummond said in an email that Kaul ended the requirement when he took office. The attorney general sent an email to all staffers Monday advising that they’re no longer required to sign the agreements. He said that ethics and workplace rules require DOJ employees to safeguard confidential information. He also said DOJ workers should use “professional judgment.” Drummond says any signed nondisclosure agreements are no longer in effect.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Election Commission says its statewide review of elections in the past year have turned up two dozen cases of suspected voter fraud or irregularities. The State Journal says the violations reportedly include people voting twice in an election, felons casting ballots and a non-citizen voter. The possible cases are just a tiny fraction of the 2.7 million votes cast in the November midterm elections. Municipal clerks are required to report the cases to the commission and to their county’s district attorneys who decide whether to pursue the suspected fraud. The cases of possible voter fraud happened between Feb. 16, 2018 and Feb. 15, 2019. The year before, seven potential voter fraud cases were found.