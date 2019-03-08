RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-11-19

*FLOODING THREAT THIS WEEK WITH BOTH RAIN AND EARLY SPRING-LIKE TEMPERATURES IN THE FORECAST* As we head into mid-March this week, we are finally going to get our first taste of early spring-like temperatures. Not so much today though, but at least it will be a nice start to the new work week. A large high pressure system will be located over the Upper Midwest, providing dry air and a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will warm to around 30 for the afternoon, still nearly 10 degrees below average, but with lighter breezes it won’t feel too bad. The weather stays quiet at night with a mostly clear sky and lows again in the lower teens. Tuesday will start off with some sunshine, but clouds will be moving in for the afternoon and with increasing low level moisture, a few scattered showers may also arrive by late in the day. Temperatures will be rising into the upper 30’s by late afternoon.

This announcement from the Post Office, Please take this opportunity to remove all snow and ice from walkways, sidewalks, steps, porches and around curbing boxes. Clearing snow at least six feet on both sides of curbing mailboxes allow carriers to approach and leave without backing up their vehicles. A clear path to the mailbox helps us provide timely, consistent delivery service.

Friday afternoon at about 1:40 PM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call reporting a structure fire at a location on Trails End Street, Bruce. According to the report, everybody was out of the house. The Bruce Fire Department with mutual aid from Ladysmith, Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance, and the Wisconsin State Patrol were called to the scene. Excel Energy was also called. Bruce firemen were on the scene for about 90 minutes and no other information was available.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop at about 2:40 AM Saturday morning at a location on Range Line Road, Conrath. According to the report, a Rusk County deputy was out at a residence where the vehicle pulled in and the driver bailed. After a couple minutes a subject was detained. Also a female subject was detained. Both were transported to the LEC where field sobriety was conducted. No other information was available.

Saturday evening at about 7:30 PM, a Ladysmith Officer and Rusk County deputies responded to a location on West 2nd Street North, Ladysmith. There was a report of a Domestic Disturbance. After an investigation, 2 male subjects, Terry L. Russell, 41, and Ethan K Russell, 17, were arrested for Domestic Disturbance.

At their March board meeting in Madison, the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands approved a State Trust Fund Loan totaling $50,000 to the town of Willard to purchase a snow plow truck. The board approved loans totaling $5,325,615 at the meeting. The BCPL operates entirely on program revenue, without taxpayers money and distribute more than 96 cents of every dollar of interest earned on BCPL State Trust Fund investments to Wisconsin’s public schools. The 2018 earnings of $35.7 million are the sole source of state funding for K-12 public school library materials.

WEAU- We now know the fate of the five of the six remaining Gordy’s Market stores. In Chippewa County court Friday, Judge James Isaacson approved the more than 15 million dollar sale of the stores located in Chetek, Barron, Cornell, downtown Chippewa Falls and Lake Wissota to grocery wholesaler Nash Finch, the sole bidder at an auction Wednesday in Milwaukee. During Friday’s court hearing, an attorney from the receiver office said “essentially” all Gordy’s employees will be hired by Nash Finch, and all PTO will be carried over. Before approving the sale, the judge also dismissed a counter claim filed by Gordy’s, saying Nash Finch overcharged and under-stocked its stores.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a California woman to three years in prison for shipping methamphetamine to the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s reservation in northern Wisconsin. Sixty-nine-year-old Rita Witter of Fremont, California, pleaded guilty in January to one count of distribute narcotics. U.S. District Judge William Conley in Madison handed down her sentence Thursday. Prosecutors announced the sentencing Monday. According to prosecutors, Witter shipped four or five packages containing methamphetamine to the reservation. Three other people, including Witter’s son, Ryan, have been charged for their roles in prosecutors called a distribution conspiracy that lasted a year. All of them have pleaded guilty.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Democrats selected Milwaukee to host their 2020 national convention Monday, setting up the party’s 2020 standard-bearer to accept the presidential nomination in the heart of the old industrial belt that delivered Donald Trump to the White House. Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez chose Milwaukee over Houston and Miami after deliberations lingered longer than party leaders or officials from the three finalist cities had expected. The convention is scheduled for July 13-16, 2020. It will be the first time in over a century that Democrats will be in a Midwest city other than Chicago to nominate their presidential candidate. Instead, the political spotlight will shine for a week on a metro area of about 1.6 million people. Once dubbed as “The Machine Shop of the World,” the famously working-class city also is known for its long love affair with beer and as the birthplace of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Republicans are set to gather in Charlotte, the largest city in battleground North Carolina, on Aug. 24-27, 2020.