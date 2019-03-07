RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-8-19

**WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY UNTIL 7 AM SUNDAY FOR DUNN, PEPIN, PIERCE, POLK, AND ST. CROIX COUNTIES AND 3 PM SATURDAY UNTIL 10 AM SUNDAY FOR BARRON, CHIPPEWA, EAU CLAIRE, RUSK AND WASHBURN COUNTIES**

**WINTER STORM WATCH VALID FROM 6 AM SATURDAY UNTIL 1 PM SUNDAY IN WINONA COUNTY. VALID AT NOON SATURDAY UNTIL 1 PM SUNDAY FOR BUFFALO, CLARK, JACKSON, TAYLOR AND TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES AND IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY UNTIL 1 PM SUNDAY FOR PRICE AND SAWYER COUNTIES**

High pressure has kept our weather quiet the last few days but will be sliding off to the east through the day. Today should turn out to be a little milder and we have a chance to reach 30 during the afternoon, a brief glimpse of more typical spring weather. Winds will be light from the southeast, there will be a few more clouds but there will be sun at times. Overall, a quiet day and the calm before the storm. Changes come this weekend as the next winter storm sets its eyes on the Upper Midwest. As we have seen several times already this winter, a storm system will be developing in the Plains while tracking up to the northeast. Right now the favorable track brings the center of the low over Southern Wisconsin, leading to another snow event for the Chippewa Valley and northern areas. With the placement of milder air in this system parts of the Coulee Region may see more of a wintry mix or even rain. Snow accumulation looks lower for these spots, around 1 to 3 inches. Further north in the Chippewa Valley heavier snow is likely. Right now the heaviest totals look to be between 6 and 9 inches of snow. Some changes of course are still possible, but it does appear this will be another impactful winter storm.

(Barron, WI) — The Wisconsin man charged with kidnapping teenager Jayme Closs and killing her parents says he will enter a guilty plea to all charges later this month. Jake Patterson is scheduled for arraignment in Barron County Circuit Court March 27th. He sent a letter to a reporter at a Minnesota television station saying he doesn’t want the girl or her family to worry about a trial. Patterson didn’t mention the murders of James and Denise Closs in the letter. He currently faces four felony charges.

This (Friday) morning at about 2:30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car vs tree accident on Broken Arrow Road, Conrath. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene and a Rusk County deputy was out with a female driver and reporting no injury. After an investigation the female subject was taken into custody. Drugs were reportedly recovered from the scene. The subject was taken to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at 7:15 this (Friday) morning reporting a possible electrical fire at a residence on County Highway A, Ladysmith. The Ladysmith Fire Department, Rusk County deputies, and the Ladysmith ambulance were called to the scene. According to the report, the caller advised she heard a loud pop and now she smelled burning. The caller got out of the house with her dog. A Rusk County deputy advised no flames but could smell a strong odor of burning. Ladysmith firemen were at the scene for a short time and no other information was available.

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) — The community of Barron is looking to move forward following the Jayme Closs case with the help of survivor and child safety activist Elizabeth Smart. Smart is set to speak in Barron free of charge on Friday, March 15th. Due to an overwhelming response, the Barron County Sheriff’s department has moved this event to the Barron High School Gym, instead of the Barron Area Community Center, so more people can be in attendance. Smart was abducted from her bedroom in 2002 at knifepoint and kept for nine months before being rescued. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department hopes Smart’s experience will help show the community and Jayme that while the event changed her life it doesn’t have to define her. Brenda Flatland from Barron says she believes the community will be interested in hearing what Smart had to say. Flatland said, “She’s a survivor and she’s doing well I think that would be very encouraging for everybody to see that something positive can come from such a horrible thing.” Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says he hopes Smart’s visit will provide insight into the next steps for the community after Closs was abducted from her home and held for 88-days.

(Neillsville, WI) — A Greenwood man faces up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced in May. Roth Schneiter entered a guilty plea to charges he sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl during a Thursday appearance in Clark County Circuit Court. Schneiter was charged last year and called his actions a mistake when he confessed to police. The girl had told a guidance counselor at her school about the assault. The school informed the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says Gov. Tony Evers’ capital budget proposal is alarming. Evers released the capital budget on Thursday. The document lays out funding for construction projects across the state. Evers wants to borrow an additional $2 billion for a host of projects, including a new adult prison at the state’s youth prison outside Irma and an array of new construction and University of Wisconsin System renovations. Fitzgerald said in a statement the level of spending and borrowing in the plan is “alarming” especially given tax increases in Evers’ state budget proposal. That separate spending plan calls for raising the gas tax by 8 cents per gallon and capping tax credits for manufacturers. Fitzgerald said Senate Republicans will review the capital budget but are committed to protecting taxpayers.