RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-7-19

Here we go again! Another weekend storm system will bring snow, rain and headaches to Western Wisconsin. A big storm is coming together in the Plains. We have been watching the evolution all week anticipating the impact it will have on our weekend forecast. There is still some uncertainty with the exact track and timing but confidence is growing that this will bring significant snowfall to the area. It has been a very snowy year…the total snowfall for the 2018-2019 season is up to 81.8″ and counting! This takes the #4 spot in terms of yearly snowfall (we actually measure the snow through the entire winter season so technically July-June). We have a little ways to go to get to the top spot (7.6″) but it certainly looks possible with the threat of heavy snow this weekend. This will be hard to shovel and snowblow as it will be moisture heavy! Use caution when attempting to remove snow and take special care to check your roof. Much of the area has already seen two feet of snow accumulate and with more heavy snow that could lead to some roof collapses. For now it looks likely that most of the area will see between 6-12″ of additional snow. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this storm in regards to the track, type of precipitation and total accumulation. No matter what actually happens, it will be difficult driving late Saturday and into Sunday afternoon. Heavy snow will lead to hazardous driving conditions and the winds on Sunday will also be picking up leading to blowing and drifting snow and could lead to near blizzard conditions. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from noon Saturday until 1 PM on Sunday for Barron, Buffalo, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix , Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.

Wednesday evening shortly before 7 PM, an employee from the Krist Gas Station on 1st street North, Ladysmith, advised of a possible theft of alcohol. According to the report, the employee advised the subject was wearing a Grey beanie brown Carhart jacket with a red sweater underneath. Krist Oil reported that Wayne J. Srp, 52, had taken items from the store without paying for them. The Ladysmith Officer located Srp at his residence and recovered the items. Upon completion of the investigation, Srp was cited for retail theft.

Just after 10 PM Wednesday, Rusk County dispatch received a call of a chimney fire at a location on Quary Road,and County Highway X, Tony. The building was reportedly the Josie Creek Club House and the caller advised that the roads were not plowed and the fire trucks would not be able to make it back to the warming shelter. The Ladysmith Fire Department along with Mutual aid from the Bruce and Hawkins Fire Departments, Rusk County deputies and the Ladysmith ambulance responded to the scene. Rusk County deputies advised this was an active structure fire in the chimney, attic and ceiling. Flames were visable from the chimney and the roof. Officers requested Argos and any equipment to assist in putting the fire out. After a short time, the East wall gave way and flames were coming out of both sides. The building was fully engulfed. Ladysmith firemen were at the scene for about two hours.

Probation and Parole Wednesday afternoon requested Ladysmith Officers to respond to a residence on Lake Avenue West to assist with taking subjects into custody. Dixsia P. Dedrickson, 35, was taken into custody on a Probation hold. She was transported to the Rusk County jail. Also at the same residence, Cory F. Woodmansee, 37, was taken into custody on a Probation hold. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary-designee Preston Cole is telling lawmakers polluted drinking water is his top concern. Cole appeared at a hearing before the state Senate’s sporting heritage committee on Thursday. The hearing is a prelude to a committee vote on whether the full Senate should confirm him. Cole told the committee in his opening remarks that he has heard from senators that they’re concerned about drinking water pollution. He says the issue was their top concern. He says the issue must be fixed and investing in the science of drinking water quality will move the state toward solutions. He says he plans to hire what he called a “science and technology officer” to advise lawmakers at committee hearing. He promises that the position will act as legislators’ “trusted adviser.” He says chronic wasting disease is his second priority. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ state budget doesn’t address the disease.

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (AP) — The number of tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in a deadly weekend outbreak across the Southeast has risen to at least 36. Survey teams for the National Weather Service found evidence of the twisters in Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. The most powerful was an E4 tornado blamed for killing 23 people Sunday in rural Lee County, Alabama. Its destructive winds reached 170 mph (274 kph) as it carved a path of destruction nearly a mile wide. The tornado trekked nearly 70 miles (113 kilometers) from western Alabama into Georgia after crossing the Chattahoochee River at the state line. All of the tornado deaths were in Alabama, though several people in Georgia were injured.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Governor Tony Evers today announced that his capital budget will include a $109 million investment to help the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire replace Phillips Hall with a new Science and Health Sciences building. Evers’ office says the project, a collaboration with Mayo Clinic, is critical to ensuring the stability of northwestern Wisconsin’s science teaching, research, and healthcare needs. In a news release of the announcement from Evers’ office, Mayo Clinic’s contribution to the project will allow their researchers to work alongside UWEC students and faculty. They say it will help Wisconsin recruit physicians and researchers. “This partnership embodies the Wisconsin Idea, benefiting not only students but the communities they go on to serve after graduation,” Gov. Evers said. “The state’s investment will leverage taxpayer dollars to support the Chippewa Valley’s emergence as a healthcare innovation hub, while also investing in a visionary campus that is tackling some of the most pressing healthcare and technology issues facing rural Wisconsinites.”