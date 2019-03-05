RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-6-19

More of the same today with a mix of clouds and sunshine and increasing west and southwest breezes. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the upper teens, but it will continue to feel colder. A few flurries will also be possible. High pressure is then expected to move overhead at night, leading to light winds and a mostly clear sky. We will again drop down below zero. The last few days of the work week will remain quiet as temperatures slowly warm. High pressure will gradually move to our east but will stay in control. A front and weak low will skirt by to our south Thursday into Friday with a few extra clouds, but some sunshine is also likely. Winds will remain lighter with highs in the low 20’s Thursday, warming to around 30 by Friday. ­

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (AP) — Officials overseeing the disaster response to a tornado-stricken community in Alabama say all people reported missing have been accounted for with no increase in the death toll. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris told a news conference Wednesday that the death toll stands at 23, but his office is “in standby mode on the outside chance they find somebody else, which is not likely.” Sheriff Jay Jones said the disaster response will now shift to recovery following two full days of searching. Officials say a powerful EF4 tornado, cutting a path of destruction nearly a mile wide, caused the devastation Sunday in rural Beauregard, Alabama.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — A 10-year-old girl charged with killing a six-month-old baby has been found not competent to stand trial. A Chippewa County judge ruled Tuesday morning that the case proceedings will be suspended and the girl will be reevaluated 3, 6, and 9 months from now. The incident happened on October 30 at a foster home in Tilden, which also served as an in-home daycare. Officials say the 10-year-old girl accidentally dropped the infant, and the baby hit his head on a stool and started crying. At that point, they say she panicked, causing injuries resulting in the infant’s death. She is due back in court in July.

Washburn County (WQOW) — A woman facing child enticement and child trafficking charges has reached a plea deal with prosecutors in Washburn County. Christina Greer described Jamaine Brown as her boyfriend and pimp when interviewed by police. Greer has been charged with prostitution in the Eau Claire area multiple times. In this case, she is accused of trying to convince a 14 year old girl from Spooner to have sex with Brown. According to court documents, she even offered the teen money in exchange for sex. Greer told police that Brown asked her to set up the encounter. Tuesday, Greer pleaded no contest to one count of child enticement and another of theft. The other charges were read-in and dismissed. Greer faces up to 25 years in prison at her sentencing in May. Brown is charged with child trafficking, child sexual assault and soliciting a child for prostitution. He returns to court in August.

Chippewa County (WQOW) – Gordy’s stores in the Chippewa Valley are not going down without a fight. The supermarket chain filed a counterclaim in court Monday against its wholesale supplier. In the counterclaim, Gordy’s claims they are the victims of Nash-Finch, the wholesale grocery giant based in Minnesota. According to the counterclaim, to save six of Gordy’s 26 stores, Jeff Schafer formed a new company, GMI, in 2017. That new company assumed the $44 million Gordy’s debt. In addition, Nash-Finch loaned Schafer $1 million with the caveat that Schafer had to buy virtually all of his stock from Nash-Finch. In the counterclaim filed Monday, Schafer says Nash-Finch failed to provide some of those groceries, claiming they were out of stock. And, even when they did, Schafer says the prices were too high for the remaining Gordy’s stores to be competitive. The court filing also asserts Nash-Finch ordered expensive “resets”, or store remodels, over Schafer’s objections, despite the fact he told Nash-Finch he could not afford them. Essentially, Schafer claims the stores’ current troubles are a direct result of Nash-Finch’s conduct. The remaining stores are set to be auctioned off Wednesday in Milwaukee. Another court hearing is scheduled in Chippewa Falls Friday.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Dollar Tree is closing up to 390 Family Dollar stores this year and rebranding about 200 others under the Dollar Tree name. The company closed 84 Family Dollar stores in the fourth quarter, 37 more than originally planned. The company has said that it will renovate at least 1,000 stores this year. Dollar Tree Inc., based in Chesapeake, Virginia, acquired Family Dollar in 2015 for almost $9 billion. The company said Wednesday that it’s seeking rent concessions from landlords at the 84 stores closed late last year and if it doesn’t get them, it’ll speed up the pace of store closings to as many as 390 locations. Dollar Tree closes about 75 stores annually. The company had 15,237 stores in 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of Feb. 2.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials plan to lift protections for gray wolves across the Lower 48 states, a move certain to re-ignite the legal battle over a predator that’s rebounding in some regions but absent in others. Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt was expected to announce the proposal during a Wednesday speech before a wildlife conference in Denver. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Spokesman Gavin Shire tells the Associated Press the proposal is based on wolves successfully recovering from widespread extermination over the last century. The wolves received endangered species protections in 1975 and there are now more than 5,000 in the contiguous U.S. Most are in the Western Great Lakes and Northern Rockies regions. Protections for Northern Rockies states’ wolves were lifted in 2011 and hundreds are now killed annually by hunters.