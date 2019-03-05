RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-5-19

High pressure is still centered well to our west. This will keep the state in cold, northwest flow for a few more days. Today will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds, while we could still see a flurry around the area. Afternoon highs will reach the lower teens. Not much change on Wednesday, with clouds and sun and highs inching into the upper teens. By Thursday the high will have weakened some, while being centered more over our area. This will lead to lighter winds, while also shunting a weather system to our south. Southern parts of Minnesota and Southern Wisconsin will stand to see a little snow from this system, while for us we can expect a partly sunny day with highs around 20.

Monday evening shortly after 6 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising of a 2 car accident on Broken Arrow Road, Conrath. The caller advised he was not injured but did have airbag deployment. Rusk County dispatch received a second 911 call, transferred from Chippewa County reporting a 2 car accident and reported his brother was unconscious for a minute but was now awake. Rusk County deputies, the Ladysmith and Sheldon ambulances and the Sheldon Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, at least one subject was transported by ambulance to MMC Ladysmith with unknown injuries. After an investigation, one driver was issued a citation for OWL. The second driver was issued a citation for failure to stop at a stop sign.

TOWN OF FAIRCHILD, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), at the request of the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office, has been investigating an officer involved death (OID) that took place just before noon on Saturday, March 2, 2019 on S. Kempton Road between Augusta and Fairchild in Wisconsin. An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in the area. The Augusta Police Department responded to assist the deputy. Upon arrival, the deputy and officer were confronted by a male subject who was in a state of agitation. While attempting to gain control of the subject, the subject began fighting with law enforcement and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, less than lethal means were deployed but were unsuccessful. The subject was subsequently shot by law enforcement. Law enforcement immediately began life saving measures however the subject died at the scene. An Augusta Police Officer and Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy have been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy. DOJ Crime Victim Services are providing support to the decedent’s family. DCI is continuing to collect evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Eau Claire County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (RELEASE) — On Sunday March 3, 2019 at around 4:36 PM, three juvenile males entered the Minit Mart convenience store in Luck Wisconsin at 106 N State Hwy 35 and attempted to rob the clerk at knife point. The juveniles, Age 16, 13, and 12 arrived on snowmobiles. A citizen intervened and disrupted the robbery attempt. All 3 juveniles were apprehended and taken into custody. The 16yr old was taken to Eau Claire Secure Detention. The other two juveniles were released to guardians. The Polk Co Sheriff’s office and the Luck Police Department are conducting the investigation.

Barron County (WQOW) — A Minnesota man convicted of three felonies that stemmed from a Barron County sex sting will serve time behind bars. Prosecutors said Sanjeev Sewpersaud, from Eagan, MN, responded to an ad from an officer posing as a 15 year old boy and exchanged sexual messages. Sewpersaud was arrested at the arranged meeting place in Rice Lake last April. In December, a jury found him guilty of three felony charges, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted sexual assault of a child under 16. Monday, Barron County Judge James Babler sentenced Sewpersaud to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision. He’s also ordered to not own any internet-capable devices and must register as a sex offender for life.

­MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State records show 11 of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ top aides are being paid at least 10 percent more than their predecessors under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on the pay increases Tuesday. The figures were first posted online last week by the conservative MacIver Institute. In total, 27 of Evers’ aides were set to make $3.5 million this year. That is about $200,000 than the equivalent Walker aides were making, for a 6 percent increase. Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany, of Hazlehurst, calls the raises “excessive” and part of a “Madison-first mentality” by Evers. Revenue Secretary Peter Barca and Tourism Secretary Sara Meaney are making 14 percent more than the people they replaced. Barca is making $145,000 while Meaney is paid $130,000. Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said that Evers “believes in fair compensation for the professionals who choose to serve our communities.”

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party is resigning after a disappointing 2018 election where Gov. Scott Walker was defeated and Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin won a second term. Brady Courtney notified Republican leaders in a letter Tuesday that he was resigning immediately. Courtney had been chairman for eight years. He took over in 2011 after working as an adviser on Walker’s first successful gubernatorial run. Courtney replaced Reince Priebus after Priebus moved on to head the Republican National Committee. Courtney says in his letter that “We were all disappointed by November’s election results.” He says Republican Sen. Ron Johnson asked him to remain on an interim basis. The party’s executive committee will select a new chair. Walker released a statement praising Courtney’s performance, saying he did an “incredible job.”