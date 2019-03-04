WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-4-19

Overall the pattern is a quiet one this first full week of March, but it’s also going to remain unseasonably cold for the next several days. The large high pressure system will only slowly move to the east through mid-week, and while we remain on the front side, northwest flow will continue. This will also bring down a few weak troughs out of Canada, bringing some extra clouds at times, along with a few snow showers and flurries. One of these will be arriving late today, exiting by early Tuesday. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine to kick off the work week, while remaining breezy. Though chill values will improve through the day, they will remain below zero. By late afternoon we will also have a chance to see a few of those snow showers and flurries dropping down from the northwest. The trough will slide through at night, with a few more snow showers and perhaps a dusting of snow, while it won’t be quite as cold, with lows in the single digits below zero. As the trough exits, we will see a mix of clouds and sun on Tuesday with nothing more than a flurry. Temperatures will rise a bit more, into the lower teens, but colder chill values will remain with lingering breezes.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, the Ladysmith Police Department received an anonymous call just before 8 PM Saturday advising of vandalism at the Ladysmith Baptist Church on West Lake Avenue. According to the report, a City Officer contacted the church Deacon about the incident. Since there was minimal damage that they would just paint over the damage when the weather permitted.

Shortly before 10 PM Saturday night, a female subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that she was hit in the head and was bleeding. According to the report, the incident took place had Gateway Apartment and Lodge on North Main Street, Bruce. Rusk County dispatch was unable to get further details as the signal was choppy and could not reach subject back after being disconnected. Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance and first responders were called to the scene. Rusk county made contact with the female who was in the bedroom for safety and unable to come to the front door. After an investigation, both a male and female subject were taken into custody. Probation and Parole was contacted and placed a hold on both. They were transported to the Rusk County jail.

At about 8:15 Sunday night, a Ladysmith Officer responded to a location on East 6th Street South, Ladysmith, to attempt to locate a vehicle driven by a suspected intoxicated individual. According to the report, the caller stated that they had a vehicle stop in the middle of the road head on to them. The driver had exited there vehicle and approached the reporting parties vehicle. The reporting party told dispatch that the female driver seemed to be under the influence. The reporting party was able to get a plate number off of the vehicle. The City Officer located the vehicle and followed the vehicle. The vehicle stopped at an intersection even though no stop signs were present and was driving very slowly. The Officer made contact with the driver and a strong odor of intoxicants was coming from the female person and her eyes were very glassy and her speech was slurred. After field sobriety tests were performed she was arrested for her 3rd OWI.

The Ladysmith Fire Department and a City Officer responded at about 5:40 AM this (Monday) morning to a location on College Avenue West, in regards to a report of the basement flooding. Upon arrival the City Officer observed a major pipe leak in the ceiling of the Flambeau Room on the ground level. The pipe appeared to have burst and was spilling water out onto the floor. The Fire Department arrived and were able to turn the burst water lines off.

Madison (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tony Evers isn’t proposing any new strategies to fight chronic wasting disease in the state budget despite years of demands from his own party for action. Evers doesn’t offer any additional funding or initiatives to deal with the disease, which has now affected 56 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff says Evers chose not to address the disease in the budget because he’s waiting for the Department of Natural Resources to come up with a plan. Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker took intense criticism for taking a hands-off approach to CWD.

Lazeric L Bloodsaw, 36 years of age, from Sommerset has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16. On Sunday, March 3 2019, at approximately 4:08 PM, a Wisconsin State Trooper was called to investigate a driving complaint and crash at mile post 44 westbound on Interstate 94 in Dunn County. Upon arrival the trooper noticed the crashed vehicle resembled an earlier attempt to locate driving complaint for aggressive driving, speeding and cutting other drivers off. The suspect vehicle had now crashed into a pickup truck. No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash. After further investigation, the trooper noticed a strong odor of marijuana emitting from Mr. Bloodsaw. Mr. Bloodsaw admitted to smoking marijuana approximately 5 hours before the vehicle crash. A marijuana cigarette was found in Mr. Bloodsaw’s vehicle. As a result of the trooper’s investigation, Mr. Bloodsaw was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. A 11 year old female was an occupant of Mr. Blooodsaw’s vehicle. The female child was turned over to the custody of St. Croix Human Services. Mr. Bloodsaw was processed for OWI and turned over to the custody of Dunn County Jail.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin agriculture officials say they’ve seeing a dramatic increase in applications to grow and process hemp. The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Monday that 1,405 individuals or businesses have applied to grow hemp in 2019, including 1,244 first-timers. The agency has received 692 processor applications, including 636 first-timers. The deadline for online and emailed applications was Friday. DATCP is still accepting mail applications if they were postmarked by Friday. Then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in November 2017 that allowed growing and processing hemp. DATCP issued 247 grower licenses and 100 processor licenses in 2018. The agency says production totals aren’t available yet.