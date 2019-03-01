RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-1-19

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO MIDNIGHT** Clouds will continue to increase. Temperatures have cooled below zero and into the single digits across the area and will remain cold this morning. Another round of snow arrives by late morning and continues through most of the day. Today marks the start of March and meteorological spring and it will come with our next round of snow. A trough will be moving east through the Northern Plains, quickly spreading clouds back into our area by early Friday morning. Right now it looks like any snow chances will hold off until late in the morning, and become more widespread around the noon hour. So the morning commute looks dry but expect winter weather as you head home this evening. Temperatures will rise to the low 20’s during the afternoon, almost 15 degrees below typical highs. The trough will keep snow around into Friday night before exiting around midnight. This currently looks to drop at least a few inches of new snow, around 2-3″ for most of the Chippewa Valley. A few locations could see around 4 inches of new accumulation. Lesser amounts are expected for the Coulee Region. Southern locations may see around 1-2″.

Wednesday night the Ladysmith School Board approved a plan to add 20 minutes to each school day starting Monday March 11. The school day will begin at 8:10 AM to 3:45 PM. School buses will pick up your child 20 minutes earlier than they do now starting March 11. You may drop off your kids at the school at 7:35 AM if necessary.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at 5 PM Thursday advising of a Forwader on fire on the South side of Mitchell Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, Sawyer County was contacted for the Exland Fire Department because the caller believed that it was on the North side of the road. The Ladysmith Fire Department was called as it was reported in their district, Ladysmith firemen were on the scene for about 45 minutes. No other information was available.

Shortly after 11 PM Thursday night, a caller reported to Rusk County authorities that a truck struck a telephone pole on the East side of County Highway G, near Rockwell Automation. According to the report, the vehicle airbags were deployed and the subject was able to get out of the vehicle and was walking around. A Rusk County deputy, Ladysmith Police, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. There was no transport by the ambulance. After an investigation, the driver, Susan M. Amick, 51, advised deputies that she had been drinking and field sobriety was performed. Amick was arrested for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail.

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) — All eyes were on Governor Tony Evers Thursday night as he gave his first budget address at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Gov. Evers kicked off laying out the state’s $76 billion spending plan by calling it a budget for the people. “This isn’t the Tony Evers budget, the Democratic budget, the Speaker’s budget, or the Republican budget; this is The People’s Budget. And it’s one that we crafted together,” said Gov. Evers. Evers pressed issues brought to his attention during his listening session tour. The governor announced funding to address water quality issues, the criminal justice system and homelessness; all issues in the budget Evers says, the legislature can find common ground. “We simply cannot afford to play politics with this budget, folks the stakes are simply too high,” says Gov. Evers. Ahead of Evers’ address, The Republican Party of Wisconsin called some of the governor’s budget proposals “concerning,” including his, “special treatment for illegal immigrants.” The response by the GOP followed the announcement that undocumented immigrants will be eligible to receive driver’s licenses and IDs.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Democratic leader of the Wisconsin state Senate won’t say whether she supports a key provision of Gov. Tony Evers’ transportation plan that Republicans have backed in the past. Evers wants to repeal the state’s minimum markup law on gasoline, a move he says would cut the price of gas by as much as 14 cents a gallon. He’s tying that together with an 8-cent per-gallon gas tax increase. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling on Friday initially refused to answer a reporter’s question about whether she supports the idea. She then said the governor’s transportation plan is a start to the conversation. Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said it was “disingenuous” for Evers to propose the minimum markup repeal tied together with a gas tax hike.

Dunn County (WQOW) – A Menomonie man accused of killing his roommate was found not competent to stand trial. Richard Seehaver is accused of killing his roommate John Likeness on December 30. According to investigators, Seehaver shot him with a crossbow arrow before slitting his throat with a kitchen knife. During questioning the following day, Seehaver talked about aliens and not being the devil. Thursday, Judge Rod Smeltzer found Seehaver not competent. He was remanded to the Mendota Mental Institute in Madison for treatment. Smeltzer scheduled a status conference for September 9 to review Seehaver’s competency.