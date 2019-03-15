mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Robert D. Gunderson Jr.

Robert D. Gunderson Jr. “Gunner”, 87 of Hawkins, died on Thursday, March 14, at the Ladysmith Nursing Home.  Robert is survived by his wife Lois, 1 daughter, Jackie Buchholz of Bruce, 2 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.

A Memorial service for Robert Gunderson will be held at 6 PM on Wednesday, March 20 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.  Visitation will be from 4 until 6 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.  Burial with Military Honors will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins in the Spring.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS March 15, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-15-19 **FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR BUFFALO, CLARK, CRAWFORD, JACKSON, JUNEAU, LA CROSSE, MONROE, TAYLOR, TREMPEALEAU AND VERNON COUNTIES UNTIL 7 PM** Our brief taste of spring-like temperatures is over for now as colder air returns. High pressure over the western states will be sliding east, while a large upper trough covers much of […]
  • Lawrence E. Austin, Jr. March 15, 2019
    Lawrence E. Austin, Jr. 82 of Ladysmith, died Wednesday evening March 13, at his home.  He is survived by 6 children, Anthony Austin of Sheldon, Teresa Lemon, Cecil Austin, Amanda Smith, Sonia Austin and Malia Alexander all of Ladysmith.  13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and sister Gloria Austin of Cornell. A Memorial service for Lawrence Austin, […]
ad-withus
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.