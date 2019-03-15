Robert D. Gunderson Jr. “Gunner”, 87 of Hawkins, died on Thursday, March 14, at the Ladysmith Nursing Home. Robert is survived by his wife Lois, 1 daughter, Jackie Buchholz of Bruce, 2 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.

A Memorial service for Robert Gunderson will be held at 6 PM on Wednesday, March 20 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be from 4 until 6 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins in the Spring.