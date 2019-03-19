Orville M. Krings, 92 of Hawkins, died on Tuesday, March 19, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife Helen, 4 sons, Dale of Ladysmith, Randy of Hawkins, Rod of Holmen and Brian of Byron, MN., 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers, Elgin of Mountain, Ricky of Watertown and Kenneth of Brooklyn Park, MN., 1 sister, Viola “Tootsie” Dost of Hawkins.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Orville Krings will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hawkins with Fr. Dave Oberts and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be from 9 AM until service time on Friday at the Church. Burial with Military Honors will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins in the Spring. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.