Marion J. Anderson
Marion J. Anderson, 67 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, February 24th, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith. She is survived by 2 daughters, Tammara Cannon of Ladysmith and Amy Payne of Green Bay, her mother, Joyce Kubitz of Hawkins, 7 grandchildren, 4 brothers, Mark of Prentice, Bill of Hawkins, Jerry of Ladysmith and Tom of Cornell, 2 sisters, Linda Anderson of Prentice and Lauri Lund, many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial visitation for Marion Anderson will be held from 4 PM until 6 PM on Friday, March 8, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. A private celebration of her life will be held in the Spring when she is buried at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins.
