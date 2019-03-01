mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Marion J. Anderson

Marion J. Anderson, 67 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, February 24th, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith.  She is survived by 2 daughters, Tammara Cannon of Ladysmith and Amy Payne of Green Bay, her mother, Joyce Kubitz of Hawkins, 7 grandchildren, 4 brothers, Mark of Prentice, Bill of Hawkins, Jerry of Ladysmith and Tom of Cornell, 2 sisters, Linda Anderson of Prentice and Lauri Lund, many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial visitation for Marion Anderson will be held from 4 PM until 6 PM on Friday, March 8, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.  A private celebration of her life will be held in the Spring when she is buried at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins. 

