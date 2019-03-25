mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Marilyn F. Krisik

Marilyn F. Krisik, 93 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, March 24, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith.  She is survived by 1 son, Doug Krisik of Ladysmith, 2 granddaughters and 2 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Joan Pearson of Ingram, numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

A Celebration life for Marilyn Krisik will be held in the Summer when the Woodward family gathers for a reunion.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

