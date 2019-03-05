Lynn C. Kaiser, 69 of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, March 2, at Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by her husband, David, 3 daughters, Christine McGinnis of Bruce, Laura Alexander of Aurora, CO., and April Bauer of Durand. 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson, 1 sister, Ruth Pyatt and 2 brothers, Mark and Ted Freund.

Funeral services for Lynn Kaiser will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 8, in the Cameo Room at Ladysmith Care Community with Deacon Doug Sorenson and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be from 9 until 11 AM on Friday in the Cameo Room. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.