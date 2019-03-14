Lawrence E. Austin, Jr. 82 of Ladysmith, died Wednesday evening March 13, at his home. He is survived by 6 children, Anthony Austin of Sheldon, Teresa Lemon, Cecil Austin, Amanda Smith, Sonia Austin and Malia Alexander all of Ladysmith. 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and sister Gloria Austin of Cornell.

A Memorial service for Lawrence Austin, Jr. will be held on Thursday, March 21, at 2 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Cliff Koehler officiating. Friends may call on Thursday for an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.