Lawrence E. Austin, Jr.
Lawrence E. Austin, Jr. 82 of Ladysmith, died Wednesday evening March 13, at his home. He is survived by 6 children, Anthony Austin of Sheldon, Teresa Lemon, Cecil Austin, Amanda Smith, Sonia Austin and Malia Alexander all of Ladysmith. 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and sister Gloria Austin of Cornell.
A Memorial service for Lawrence Austin, Jr. will be held on Thursday, March 21, at 2 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Cliff Koehler officiating. Friends may call on Thursday for an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS March 14, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-14-19 **FLOOD WATCH INTO EARLY FRIDAY** A strong winter storm is centered over the Central Plains and will be tracking north and northeast, moving into Wisconsin on Thursday. Out ahead of this storm we are seeing plenty of moisture stream northward, and though rain chances will remain on the higher side, it should […]
- Anthony J. Cynor March 13, 2019Anthony J. Cynor, 52 of Sheldon, died on Tuesday, March 12, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by 1 brother, Phillip G. Cynor of Sheldon, 2 sisters, Georgiana Cynor-Fischer of Phillips and Theresa Cynor of Holcombe, 3 nephews and 5 great-nieces and nephews, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorial Mass […]